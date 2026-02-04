Technology News
Oppo Find X10 series is said to include the standard Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2026 11:05 IST
Oppo Find X10 series might succeed last year’s Find X9 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 might feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ SoC
  • Oppo Find X10 Pro could carry two 200-megapixel rear cameras
  • Oppo has yet to confirm the launch of the lineup
Oppo Find X9 series, comprising the standard Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro, was unveiled in India last year. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker appears to have started working on the flagship lineup's successor, as specifications and features of the purported Oppo Find X10 series have started surfacing online. Recently, the camera configurations of the Find X10 Pro model was leaked. Now, a tipster has shared that the Oppo Find X10 Pro and Find X10 Pro Max might feature unreleased MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, which could be built on a 2nm process.

Oppo Find X10 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the key specifications of an unspecified smartphone lineup, which might include three models. The handsets in question are reportedly the Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max, which aren't expected to launch for a few more months.

If this is true, then the rumoured Oppo Find X10 Pro and Find X10 Pro Max could be launched with the unreleased MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipsets, which are said to be built on a 2nm process. On the other hand, the standard Oppo Find X10 is said to be powered by another rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chip, built on a 3nm process, the same as the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. Currently, Samsung's proprietary Exynos 2600 chipsets are the only mobile platforms to use a 2nm process.

This comes soon after a report revealed the camera configuration of the purported Oppo Find X10 Pro. The phone will reportedly be equipped with two 200-megapixel cameras on the back. It is said to carry a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, which could be paired with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor.

As previously mentioned, the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, which were launched in India in November 2025 at starting prices of Rs. 74,999 and Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively, are powered by the octa core 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipsets. Hence, the rumoured Oppo Find X10 lineup might launch with a notable performance upgrade.

Similarly, the Find X9 Pro carries a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.5) Sony LYT-828 main camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor, a 200-megapixel (f/2.1) telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung ISOCELL 5KJN5 ultrawide camera on the back. The recent leak also suggests that the phone will offer significant improvements in the camera department.

