Oppo Find X10 Pro Leak Hints at Advanced Dual 200-Megapixel Camera Setup

The Oppo Find X10 Pro is expected to go official later this year with upgrades over the Oppo Find X9 Pro. While previous leaks have revealed details about the vanilla Oppo Find X10 variant, a new leak has now shed light on the key features and camera specifications of the Oppo Find X10 Pro. Oppo is said to be testing out a 1/1.3-inch 200-megapixel sensor for its main camera. It could feature a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and a 1.5K resolution display.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked details of Oppo Find X10 Pro in a post on Weibo. The tipster hasn't included the phone's name, but from the comments and previous leaks, it's evident that the handset in question is the Oppo Find X10 Pro.

As per the post, the Oppo Find X10 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch LTPO display with 1.5K resolution, and the screen has narrow bezels and rounded corners. Oppo is reportedly using a new-generation Tianma display substrate in the engineering sample.

For optics, the Oppo Find X10 Pro is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel Samsung Isocell HPC primary camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera and a 3-megapixel multispectral lens. This rumoured camera setup appears to be a level above its predecessor at first glance. Oppo Find X9 Pro's rear camera unit includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera.

The battery of Oppo Find X10 Pro is said to be either 8,000mAh or more than 8,000mAh, and it could support wireless charging. This could be a notable upgrade over the 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery available in the Find X9 Pro.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro is tipped to run on a 2nm MediaTek Dimensity processor, which is believed to be the Dimensity 9600 chipset. The existing model for comparison has a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset under the hood. The Oppo Find X10 Pro is said to feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and an IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Oppo is expected to unveil the Oppo Find X10 Pro in late 2026 alongside the Oppo Find X10 and Oppo Find X10 Pro Max.

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