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Oppo Find X9 Ultra Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch; Hasselblad Earth Explorer Master Set Announced

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra has been teased to launch in black and orange colour options, but the names of these variants are still under wraps.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 April 2026 14:09 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch; Hasselblad Earth Explorer Master Set Announced

Photo Credit: X/ Oppo

The rear panel of the Find X9 Ultra adopts a dual-tone finish

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Highlights
  • Find X9 Ultra features a large circular rear camera island design
  • Limited-edition set bundles a Pro Teleconverter Ultra, Camera Handle Case
  • The handset is launching globally and in China next week, April 21
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The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is scheduled to be launched next week in China and the global markets. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has revealed the design of its flagship phone. It builds upon the design language of the Find X9 Pro, with a rear panel that prominently features a circular rear camera island. The brand has also announced a limited edition variant of the upcoming handset inspired by a Hasselblad camera, and this version will be available with various camera-centric accessories.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Expected to Debut in Two Colourways

The official teaser image of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, shared on X, showcases a distinctive rear design. It features a large circular camera module positioned prominently on the back, which houses multiple sensors in a symmetrical layout. The module appears to highlight the co-development with Hasselblad.

Overall, the rear panel of the Find X9 Ultra adopts a dual-tone finish. One section appears to feature a leather-like textured surface, while the other half appears smoother. The Oppo branding sits on one side, while the Hasselblad logo is placed centrally. It has been teased in two colourways: black and orange, although the exact names of the shades have yet to be confirmed.

Text on the teaser also confirms key camera highlights, including dual 200-megapixel cameras, a 50-megapixel 10x optical telephoto lens, and support for 8K ultra-clear video recording.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Hasselblad Earth Explorer Master Set

Alongside the design reveal, Oppo has also announced the Find X9 Ultra Hasselblad Earth Explorer Master Set. It is positioned as a limited-edition collector's offering aimed at photography enthusiasts. As per the company, it is inspired by the Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition.

find x9 ultra bundle Oppo

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Hasselblad Earth Explorer Master Set
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

 

Oppo has confirmed that the Master Set includes a Hasselblad Professional Teleconverter Ultra, a Hasselblad Camera Handle Case, and a Hasselblad Collection commemorative certificate featuring a unique serial number. Oppo says the bundle pays tribute to exploration and the art of capturing extreme environments.

Pricing and availability of the Find X9 Ultra Hasselblad Earth Explorer Master Set currently remain under wraps. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch, which is scheduled for April 21.

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Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Design, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Colourways, Oppo Find X9 Ultra specifications, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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