The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is scheduled to be launched next week in China and the global markets. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has revealed the design of its flagship phone. It builds upon the design language of the Find X9 Pro, with a rear panel that prominently features a circular rear camera island. The brand has also announced a limited edition variant of the upcoming handset inspired by a Hasselblad camera, and this version will be available with various camera-centric accessories.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Expected to Debut in Two Colourways

The official teaser image of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, shared on X, showcases a distinctive rear design. It features a large circular camera module positioned prominently on the back, which houses multiple sensors in a symmetrical layout. The module appears to highlight the co-development with Hasselblad.

Overall, the rear panel of the Find X9 Ultra adopts a dual-tone finish. One section appears to feature a leather-like textured surface, while the other half appears smoother. The Oppo branding sits on one side, while the Hasselblad logo is placed centrally. It has been teased in two colourways: black and orange, although the exact names of the shades have yet to be confirmed.

Text on the teaser also confirms key camera highlights, including dual 200-megapixel cameras, a 50-megapixel 10x optical telephoto lens, and support for 8K ultra-clear video recording.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Hasselblad Earth Explorer Master Set

Alongside the design reveal, Oppo has also announced the Find X9 Ultra Hasselblad Earth Explorer Master Set. It is positioned as a limited-edition collector's offering aimed at photography enthusiasts. As per the company, it is inspired by the Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Explorer Limited Edition.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Hasselblad Earth Explorer Master Set

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo has confirmed that the Master Set includes a Hasselblad Professional Teleconverter Ultra, a Hasselblad Camera Handle Case, and a Hasselblad Collection commemorative certificate featuring a unique serial number. Oppo says the bundle pays tribute to exploration and the art of capturing extreme environments.

Pricing and availability of the Find X9 Ultra Hasselblad Earth Explorer Master Set currently remain under wraps. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch, which is scheduled for April 21.