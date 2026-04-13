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Vivo X300 FE Expected to Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit: Report

Vivo may position the X300 FE below the existing standard Vivo X300 model, which is currently priced at around Rs. 75,000 in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 April 2026 13:03 IST
Vivo X300 FE Expected to Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit: Report

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 FE (pictured) was quietly launched in Russia in March

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Highlights
  • Vivo X300 FE may include a 50-megapixel ZEISS telephoto camera
  • Vivo X300 FE could feature a slim 7.99mm design and light build
  • Vivo X300 FE may launch in India in early May
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Vivo X300 FE was quietly introduced in Russia in March. It is expected to arrive in the Indian market soon. A recent report claims that the phone will be accompanied by an additional camera accessory, namely a Telephoto Extender Kit. The phone is expected to be positioned below the current Vivo X300, which was unveiled in the country in December 2025, alongside a Pro variant. Another report has highlighted some of the key specifications of the X300 FE model.

Vivo X300 FE India Launch: All We Know

According to a 91Mobiles report citing industry sources, the Vivo X300 FE will arrive in India with support for a Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit, which will be sold separately. The accessory is said to attach to the device's telephoto lens using a dedicated case and could extend zoom capabilities by up to 2.35x. This may enable users to achieve up to 200mm optical zoom and a maximum focal length of 1600mm.

The report also suggests that the Indian variant of the Vivo X300 FE will feature a Zeiss-backed 50-megapixel telephoto camera. The handset is expected to include AI-powered portrait modes, which, when used with the extender kit, are said to enhance portrait photography performance.

While pricing details remain unclear, the report indicates that Vivo may position the X300 FE below the existing standard Vivo X300 model, which is currently priced at around Rs. 75,000 in India. The handset is expected to compete with the iPhone 17 and Samsung Galaxy S26.

Meanwhile, a report by PassionateGeekz claims that the Vivo X300 FE will likely measure 7.99mm in thickness and weigh 191g. It could be offered in Black, Green and Purple colour options, and it is expected to feature an AG frosted finish for a smooth texture and premium feel.

An earlier leak suggested that the Indian variant of the Vivo X300 FE may launch in the first week of May, in an India-exclusive green colourway.

The report suggests that the Vivo X300 FE could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC and feature an all-big-core design to boost efficiency and performance. It is said to offer up to 36 percent CPU gains, 11 percent GPU improvement, and 46 percent improved AI capabilities. The handset is expected to support LPDDR5x Ultra RAM with UFS 4.1 storage for faster performance. Benchmark scores are said to cross 3.16 million on AnTuTu.

Said to run OriginOS 6 (which is based on Android 16), the Vivo X300 FE is expected to support features such as Atomic Island for drag-and-drop sharing and seamless file transfers across devices. AI-based tools like AI VFX could allow users to apply dynamic visual effects such as aurora or snowfall to images.

For optics, the Vivo X300 FE is tipped to feature a Zeiss-tuned camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. At the front, the phone could house a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

The report adds that the Vivo X300 FE telephoto camera may deliver clearer images at high zoom levels. It may also include features like Stage Mode, dual-camera video recording, and AI-based enhancements. A multi-focal portrait flash system may also be included to support focal lengths between 23mm and 100mm, helping improve lighting in low-light portraits.

The Vivo X300 FE could pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. It may also support bypass charging and improved thermal management for better battery health.

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Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 FE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo X300 FE, Vivo X300 FE India Launch, Vivo X300 FE Features, Vivo X300 Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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