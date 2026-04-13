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  • Oppo Reno 16 Series Early Leak Hints at OnePlus 15 Inspired Feature; OnePlus 15s India Launch Timeline Tipped

Oppo Reno 16 Series Early Leak Hints at OnePlus 15-Inspired Feature; OnePlus 15s India Launch Timeline Tipped

The Plus Key, which enables AI features and launches apps, debuted with the OnePlus 13s.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 April 2026 12:50 IST
Oppo Reno 16 Series Early Leak Hints at OnePlus 15-Inspired Feature; OnePlus 15s India Launch Timeline Tipped

OnePlus 13s features a Plus Key can be used to toggle sound and vibration modes

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 15s India launch timeline revealed in new leak
  • Oppo's Reno 16 series is expected to include at least four models
  • Oppo Reno 15 series was launched in India in January this year
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Oppo Reno 15 series was launched in the company's hometown in November last year and the lineup, comprising the Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Max, Reno 15 Pro Mini and Reno 15C, has also been made available in other markets. Now, an early leak about the next-generation Oppo Reno 16 series suggests that the company's upcoming smartphones will include a customisable hardware button like the OnePlus 15. The leak also reveals the India launch timeline of the OnePlus 15s.

Oppo Reno 16 Series Early Details Emerged Online

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) on X claimed that Oppo's Reno 16 series will include standard Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro, Reno 16 Pro Mini and Reno 16C models. They are tipped to include a 'Plus Key'. Oppo's sister brand, OnePlus, has used this dedicated customisable button in its latest handsets, including the OnePlus 15. The button, which enables AI features and launches apps, selects profiles and camera controls, debuted with the OnePlus 13s.

The tipster states that the Oppo Reno 16 Pro series' camera module closely resembles that of an already launched smartphone (though not an iPhone). However, the design is still not finalised. The tipster also mentions that the OnePlus 15s will launch in India toward the end of the second quarter or sometime in the third quarter.

Oppo unveiled the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini in India in January this year with a starting price of Rs. 45,999. The Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro were released in the Chinese market in November last year. They have LTPS AMOLED displays. The Reno 15 has a 6.59-inch screen, while the Reno 15 Pro has a 6.78-inch screen. The Reno 15 Pro Mini has a compact build with a smaller 6.32-inch panel. 

The Pro models run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the vanilla Reno 15 has the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset under the hood. The Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro have a 6,500mAh battery, while the Reno 15 Pro Mini carries a 6,200mAh battery. All three models run on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16 and offer 80W wired fast charging. They have an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and feature 50-megapixel selfie shooters.

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo Reno 16 Series, Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Reno 16 Pro, Oppo Reno 16 Pro Mini, Oppo Reno 16C, OnePlus 15C, OnePlus 15
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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