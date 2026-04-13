Oppo Reno 15 series was launched in the company's hometown in November last year and the lineup, comprising the Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Max, Reno 15 Pro Mini and Reno 15C, has also been made available in other markets. Now, an early leak about the next-generation Oppo Reno 16 series suggests that the company's upcoming smartphones will include a customisable hardware button like the OnePlus 15. The leak also reveals the India launch timeline of the OnePlus 15s.

Oppo Reno 16 Series Early Details Emerged Online

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) on X claimed that Oppo's Reno 16 series will include standard Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro, Reno 16 Pro Mini and Reno 16C models. They are tipped to include a 'Plus Key'. Oppo's sister brand, OnePlus, has used this dedicated customisable button in its latest handsets, including the OnePlus 15. The button, which enables AI features and launches apps, selects profiles and camera controls, debuted with the OnePlus 13s.

The tipster states that the Oppo Reno 16 Pro series' camera module closely resembles that of an already launched smartphone (though not an iPhone). However, the design is still not finalised. The tipster also mentions that the OnePlus 15s will launch in India toward the end of the second quarter or sometime in the third quarter.

Oppo unveiled the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini in India in January this year with a starting price of Rs. 45,999. The Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro were released in the Chinese market in November last year. They have LTPS AMOLED displays. The Reno 15 has a 6.59-inch screen, while the Reno 15 Pro has a 6.78-inch screen. The Reno 15 Pro Mini has a compact build with a smaller 6.32-inch panel.

The Pro models run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, while the vanilla Reno 15 has the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset under the hood. The Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro have a 6,500mAh battery, while the Reno 15 Pro Mini carries a 6,200mAh battery. All three models run on ColorOS 16, based on Android 16 and offer 80W wired fast charging. They have an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and feature 50-megapixel selfie shooters.