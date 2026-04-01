Oppo K15 Pro+ was launched in China on Wednesday alongside the Oppo K15 Pro. The two new gaming-focused phones, the first offerings in the new K15 series, are equipped with the company's next-generation active cooling fans for thermal management. The Oppo K15 Pro series also features a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter. Both phones will be available for purchase in the country via the Oppo China online store. While the Oppo K15 Pro+ ships in three colourways, the Oppo K15 Pro is offered in four colourways. The Oppo K15 Pro+ is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset.

Oppo K15 Pro Series Price, Availability

Oppo K15 Pro+ price starts at CNY 3,499 (about Rs. 47,000) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the “Basic” and “Standard” (translated from Chinese) variants with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, respectively. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configuration costs CNY 4,199 (about Rs. 57,000).

On the other hand, the Oppo K15 Pro is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 41,000) and CNY 3,199 (about Rs. 43,000) for the “Basic” and “Standard” versions with the same configuration as the Pro+ model. Lastly, the top-end 12GB+512GB variant is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 47,000).

The new phones will go on sale in China on April 3 at 10:00 am local time (7:30 am IST) via the Oppo online store. The Oppo K15 Pro+ is offered in Cyber Wings, Origin Gray, and Photodust (translated from Chinese colourways, while the Oppo K15 Pro ships in Cyber Wing, Golden Legend, Origin Gray, and Radiant Dust shades.

Oppo K15 Pro Series Specifications, Features

The Oppo K15 Pro+ and Oppo K15 Pro are dual SIM handsets that run on Oppo's Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The Oppo K15 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) display with up to 165Hz of refresh rate, 450 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, 330Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Oppo K15 Pro ships with a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1,256x2,760 pixels) display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 460 ppi pixel density, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.73GHz, powers the new Oppo K15 Pro+. Meanwhile, the Oppo K15 Pro is equipped with an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Super chipset clocked at 3.4GHz. Both handsets feature 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. While the Oppo K15 Pro+ gets up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage, the Oppo K15 Pro ships with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

For optics, the Oppo K15 Pro series carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera with two-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS), 10x digital zoom, and autofocus. The main camera has been paired with an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera, offering a 116-degree field of view. On the front, both phones ship with a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) camera for selfies and video calls. Moreover, the handsets are capable of recording videos at up to 4K/ 60 fps.

The Oppo K15 Pro+ packs an 8,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, while the Oppo K15 Pro gets a 7,500mAh cell with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. The Oppo K15 Pro+ measures 162.4x77.47x8.33mm and weighs about 219g. On the other hand, the Oppo K15 Pro measures 158.3x75.13x8.37mm, while weighing about 203g.

The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an electronic compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, and an IR blaster. The phones also support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC.