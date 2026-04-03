The Oppo K15 Pro series was launched in China earlier this week, marking the first two models in the tech firm's K15 lineup. Now, a tipster claims that the Oppo K15 Pro and Oppo K15 Pro+ will also be launched in India later this year. However, the company has yet to confirm this detail. On top of this, the two Oppo handsets are tipped to arrive in the country with the same specifications and features as their Chinese counterparts. In China, both handsets are equipped with built-in active cooling fans for thermal management. The two also boast dual rear camera units, led by 50-megapixel primary cameras.

Oppo K15 Pro Series Could Launch in India in the Third Quarter of 2026

In a post on X, tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) has claimed that the Oppo K15 Pro and Oppo K15 Pro+ will be launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker in the third quarter of this year. Additionally, the leaker claims that the two phones will be launched in India with the same specifications and features as their Chinese counterparts. However, since the tech firm has yet to confirm these details, one must take them with a pinch of salt.

🚨 Exclusive 🚨



I can confirm that :



OPPO K15 Pro Plus & Oppo K15 Pro both will launch in India 🇮🇳



✅ Same Specs as the Chinese variant



But India 🇮🇳 launch will take sometime , expect the launch in Q3 ! — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) April 3, 2026

This comes days after the Oppo K15 Pro+ and Oppo K15 Pro were launched in China on April 1 at starting prices of CNY 3,499 (about Rs. 47,000) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for their base variants featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Oppo K15 Pro+ is offered in Cyber Wings, Origin Grey, and Photodust (translated from Chinese colourways, while the Oppo K15 Pro ships in Cyber Wing, Golden Legend, Origin Grey, and Radiant Dust shades.

To recap, the Oppo K15 Pro series ships with Oppo's Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The Pro+ model sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, 450 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, a 330Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Oppo K15 Pro features a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1,256x2,760 pixels) display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 460 ppi pixel density, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The flagship Oppo K15 Pro+ is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.73GHz. Meanwhile, the Oppo K15 Pro is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Super chipset clocked at 3.4GHz. Both handsets feature built-in active cooling fans for thermal management, which help the phones avoid overheating during gaming and other resource-intensive tasks. While the Oppo K15 Pro+ packs an 8,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, the Pro model is backed by a 7,500mAh cell with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.