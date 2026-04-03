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Oppo K15 Pro Series India Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Arrive With the Same Features as the Chinese Variant

Oppo K15 Pro and Oppo K15 Pro+ are equipped with built-in active cooling fans in China.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 April 2026 15:31 IST
Oppo K15 Pro Series India Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Arrive With the Same Features as the Chinese Variant

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K15 Pro series features a 16-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Oppo K15 Pro series features MediaTek Dimensity chipsets
  • Oppo K15 Pro series carries a dual rear camera unit
  • The company has yet to confirm the India launch of the handsets
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The Oppo K15 Pro series was launched in China earlier this week, marking the first two models in the tech firm's K15 lineup. Now, a tipster claims that the Oppo K15 Pro and Oppo K15 Pro+ will also be launched in India later this year. However, the company has yet to confirm this detail. On top of this, the two Oppo handsets are tipped to arrive in the country with the same specifications and features as their Chinese counterparts. In China, both handsets are equipped with built-in active cooling fans for thermal management. The two also boast dual rear camera units, led by 50-megapixel primary cameras.

Oppo K15 Pro Series Could Launch in India in the Third Quarter of 2026

In a post on X, tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) has claimed that the Oppo K15 Pro and Oppo K15 Pro+ will be launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker in the third quarter of this year. Additionally, the leaker claims that the two phones will be launched in India with the same specifications and features as their Chinese counterparts. However, since the tech firm has yet to confirm these details, one must take them with a pinch of salt.

This comes days after the Oppo K15 Pro+ and Oppo K15 Pro were launched in China on April 1 at starting prices of CNY 3,499 (about Rs. 47,000) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for their base variants featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Oppo K15 Pro+ is offered in Cyber Wings, Origin Grey, and Photodust (translated from Chinese colourways, while the Oppo K15 Pro ships in Cyber Wing, Golden Legend, Origin Grey, and Radiant Dust shades.

To recap, the Oppo K15 Pro series ships with Oppo's Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The Pro+ model sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, 450 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, a 330Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Oppo K15 Pro features a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1,256x2,760 pixels) display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 460 ppi pixel density, up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The flagship Oppo K15 Pro+ is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.73GHz. Meanwhile, the Oppo K15 Pro is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Super chipset clocked at 3.4GHz. Both handsets feature built-in active cooling fans for thermal management, which help the phones avoid overheating during gaming and other resource-intensive tasks. While the Oppo K15 Pro+ packs an 8,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, the Pro model is backed by a 7,500mAh cell with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.

OPPO K15 Pro+

OPPO K15 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OPPO K15 Pro

OPPO K15 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SUPER
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,256x2,760 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo K15 Pro, Oppo K15 Pro Plus, Oppo K15 Pro India Launch, Oppo K15 Pro Plus India Launch, Oppo K15 Pro Specifications, Oppo K15 Pro Plus Specifications, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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