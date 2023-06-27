Technology News

Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Key Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ starts at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the base 16GB RAM + 256GB variant.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2023 11:46 IST
Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Key Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G seen in Brilliant Gold, Moonsea Black, and Twilight Purple colour options

  • Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G sports a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G features a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • The base Reno 10 has a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor

Oppo Reno 10 series was launched in China earlier this year in May. The lineup, including the base Oppo Reno 10 5G, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, and the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G, is expected to launch globally as well as in India soon. The global variants of the models were recently spotted on the Geekbench website. Reportedly, the Indian variant of the base and pro models are expected to launch with different camera designs than its Chinese counterparts, while the pro plus model is likely to retain the same design. The company on Tuesday revealed some key camera specifications of the Indian variants of the Reno 10 series ahead of their launch in the country.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ will be equipped with a 64-megapixel primary 1/2-inch sensor paired with a periscope telephoto lens which supports 3x optical zoom, 120x hybrid zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The company claims that because the stacked lenses and sensor are arranged sideways, instead of on top of each other, the periscope camera unit on this handset is 0.96mm thinner than what is offered on other phones. 

Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro is also confirmed to share similar camera specifications as that of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+. Alongside the primary sensor, the models will feature a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, and an 8-megapixel 1/4-inch Sony IMX355 sensor paired with an ultra-wide angle lens. The front camera unit of the Pro models is said to be equipped with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor with an auto-focus feature.

The Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is also confirmed to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The company has not yet revealed any further details about the models' India launch.

In China, the base 16GB RAM + 256GB variant of the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is marked at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,000). On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G starts at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,000) for its 16GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 128GB option of the Oppo Reno 10 5G is listed at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000). 

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

