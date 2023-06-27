Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price Tipped Again; May Cost More Than Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 went official in August last year with an initial price tag of EUR 1,099 in Europe.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2023
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 79,000) in the US

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be unveiled during the Unpacked event
  • It is said to run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 on top
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 — the fifth-generation flip phone from the South Korean brand is expected to be unveiled at the next Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Ahead of its official unveiling, which will be held in South Korea in the last week of July, the European pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has leaked online. The leak suggests a significant price hike compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The flagship is expected to run One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. It could be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

As per a report by Techmaniacs, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a price tag of EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,16,294) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This would be a significant jump compared to the launch price of last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4, which went official in August with an initial price tag of EUR 1,099 in Europe for the same 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The higher price may be attributed to the chipset upgrade, larger cover display, and new hinge design. The clamshell foldable is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Recently, an Indian tipster suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 would cost the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the US, where it was unveiled for $999 (roughly Rs. 79,000).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are anticipated to launch in July last week, but endless rumours and leaks seem to be spoiling Samsung's Unpacked event. Recently, complete specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 had leaked online. It is said to run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 on top. It could pack a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080, 2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The outer screen is tipped to be a 3.4-inch 748 x 720 panel with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The foldable phone is expected to come in 265GB and 512GB storage options. It is said to carry a 12-megapixel primary camera alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, Samsung is said to pack a 10-megapixel camera on the front as well. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3, and Nord Buds 2R to Launch in India on July 5: All Details

