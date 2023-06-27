Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 — the fifth-generation flip phone from the South Korean brand is expected to be unveiled at the next Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Ahead of its official unveiling, which will be held in South Korea in the last week of July, the European pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has leaked online. The leak suggests a significant price hike compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The flagship is expected to run One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. It could be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

As per a report by Techmaniacs, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a price tag of EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,16,294) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. This would be a significant jump compared to the launch price of last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4, which went official in August with an initial price tag of EUR 1,099 in Europe for the same 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The higher price may be attributed to the chipset upgrade, larger cover display, and new hinge design. The clamshell foldable is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Recently, an Indian tipster suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 would cost the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the US, where it was unveiled for $999 (roughly Rs. 79,000).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are anticipated to launch in July last week, but endless rumours and leaks seem to be spoiling Samsung's Unpacked event. Recently, complete specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 had leaked online. It is said to run on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1 on top. It could pack a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080, 2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The outer screen is tipped to be a 3.4-inch 748 x 720 panel with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The foldable phone is expected to come in 265GB and 512GB storage options. It is said to carry a 12-megapixel primary camera alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, Samsung is said to pack a 10-megapixel camera on the front as well. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 could be backed by a 3,700mAh battery.

