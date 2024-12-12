Oppo Reno 13 series was unveiled in China last month with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. A global launch of the handsets is expected to happen soon. Oppo has yet to confirm the launch plans, but ahead of it, the vanilla Oppo Reno 13 5G has popped up on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website alongside the Oppo A5 Pro 5G. The listing suggests their imminent arrival in India and other markets. The Oppo A5 Pro 5G also surfaced on a few other listings including SDPPI, and Camera FV-5 database. Additionally, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G has allegedly been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site.

The Oppo Reno 13 5G and Oppo A5 Pro 5G are listed on the TDRA website with model numbers CPH2689 and CPH2695, respectively. The listing, dated December 10, suggests that the phones are on their way to global markets, as expected. The listing doesn't include any details besides their monikers and model numbers.

Oppo Reno 13 5G and Oppo A5 Pro 5G listing on TDRA website

Photo Credit: TDRA

Meanwhile, the global variant of Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G with model number CPH2697 has popped up on Geekbench, first spotted by MySmartPrice. The screenshots of the listing shared by the publication show 1,046 points in single-core and 3,499 points in multi-core tests. It also suggests that the upcoming phone will have 12GB of RAM and Android 15 operating system.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G is shown to have an octa-core SoC with a peak frequency of 3.25GHz, three cores capped at 3.20GHz, and four cores with a clock speed of 2.20GHz. This CPU speed indicates the presence of the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset in the phone.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G Spotted on Other Certification Websites

The Oppo A5 Pro 5G with the CPH2695 model number reportedly surfaced on Indonesia's SDPPI certification and Camera FV 5 database as well. The listing on the Camera FV-5 website suggests a selfie camera in the phone with an 8-megapixel resolution, 26mm focal length and f/2.0 aperture. This could indicate the presence of a 32-megapixel front camera. The primary rear camera could offer a 12.6-megapixel resolution with a 28.4mm focal length, f/1.8 aperture and 1x zoom. This could be a reference to a 50-megapixel camera with pixel-binning.

The TDRA listing was first identified by MySmartPrice and independently verified by Gadgets 360. However, the other three listings that were spotted by the publication could not be verified by us.

