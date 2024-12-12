Technology News
Oppo Reno 13 5G, Oppo A5 Pro 5G Spotted on TDRA Website, Reno 13 Pro 5G Allegedly Listed on Geekbench

Oppo Reno 13 5G was spotted on the TDRA website with model number CPH2653.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 December 2024 19:32 IST
Oppo Reno 13 5G, Oppo A5 Pro 5G Spotted on TDRA Website, Reno 13 Pro 5G Allegedly Listed on Geekbench

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 13 series was launched in China in November

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 13 series expected to debut in global markets soon
  • Oppo A5 Pro 5G spotted with CPH2695 model number
  • It could pack a 50-megapixel camera with pixel-binning
Oppo Reno 13 series was unveiled in China last month with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. A global launch of the handsets is expected to happen soon. Oppo has yet to confirm the launch plans, but ahead of it, the vanilla Oppo Reno 13 5G has popped up on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website alongside the Oppo A5 Pro 5G. The listing suggests their imminent arrival in India and other markets. The Oppo A5 Pro 5G also surfaced on a few other listings including SDPPI, and Camera FV-5 database. Additionally, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G has allegedly been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking site.

The Oppo Reno 13 5G and Oppo A5 Pro 5G are listed on the TDRA website with model numbers CPH2689 and CPH2695, respectively. The listing, dated December 10, suggests that the phones are on their way to global markets, as expected. The listing doesn't include any details besides their monikers and model numbers.

tdra oppo reno 13 5g a5 pro Oppo Reno 13

Oppo Reno 13 5G and Oppo A5 Pro 5G listing on TDRA website
Photo Credit: TDRA

 

Meanwhile, the global variant of Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G with model number CPH2697 has popped up on Geekbench, first spotted by MySmartPrice. The screenshots of the listing shared by the publication show 1,046 points in single-core and 3,499 points in multi-core tests. It also suggests that the upcoming phone will have 12GB of RAM and Android 15 operating system.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G is shown to have an octa-core SoC with a peak frequency of 3.25GHz, three cores capped at 3.20GHz, and four cores with a clock speed of 2.20GHz. This CPU speed indicates the presence of the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset in the phone.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G Spotted on Other Certification Websites

The Oppo A5 Pro 5G with the CPH2695 model number reportedly surfaced on Indonesia's SDPPI certification and Camera FV 5 database as well. The listing on the Camera FV-5 website suggests a selfie camera in the phone with an 8-megapixel resolution, 26mm focal length and f/2.0 aperture. This could indicate the presence of a 32-megapixel front camera. The primary rear camera could offer a 12.6-megapixel resolution with a 28.4mm focal length, f/1.8 aperture and 1x zoom. This could be a reference to a 50-megapixel camera with pixel-binning.

The TDRA listing was first identified by MySmartPrice and independently verified by Gadgets 360. However, the other three listings that were spotted by the publication could not be verified by us.

 

Oppo Reno 13 Pro

Oppo Reno 13 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor 3.35 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5,800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1272 pixels
Oppo Reno 13

Oppo Reno 13

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor 3.35 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5,600mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2760x1256 pixels
Oppo Reno 13 5G, Oppo A5 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Reno 13 5G, Oppo A5 Pro 5G Spotted on TDRA Website, Reno 13 Pro 5G Allegedly Listed on Geekbench
