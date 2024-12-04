For Oppo, 2024 has been a dream run, with the brand registering the highest growth amongst the top five brands in Q3 2024. As per IDC, Oppo led with launches like A3x, K12x and Reno 12 series in the quarter. After securing the second spot in the top smartphone manufacturers list and beating the likes of Realme, Xiaomi, and Motorola, Oppo has made a comeback to the premium segment. The all-new Find X8 series - Find X8 and Find X8 Pro - attempts to be the feather in the hat for Oppo. Gadgets 360 got to talk to Savio D'Souza, Head of Product Communications, Oppo India, to discuss the new launch and much more.

Smartphone premiumisation in India

We wanted to jump straight to the new Find X8 series, which is a return for Oppo in the premium smartphone segment in India. D'Souza explained how the premiumisation trend has entered the smartphone space with increasing ASP (average selling price).

"Indian consumers increasingly seek top-tier smartphones for communication, productivity, entertainment, and payments. A recent IDC report highlights that the premium segment registered the highest growth of 86% in the July-Sept 2024 quarter. The Find X8 Series addresses this demand with cutting-edge features like AI Summary, AI Reflection Remover, AI LinkBoost, a flagship quad-camera system, and a sleek, lightweight design. The timing couldn't be better for the Find X series to return, as premium innovation is now the need of the hour," he said.

With new launches in the premium segment, the market is becoming aggressive. How does Oppo's new Find X8 series fit into the entire premium price range, where iPhones and Samsungs dominate the segment? "With the Find X8 series, we are redefining what smartphones can achieve. The smartphone combines the best from industry leaders—MediaTek, Google, Hasselblad, and Dolby Vision. The Dimensity 9400 chipset powers exceptional performance, while Google Gemini enhances AI personalisation. Hasselblad Imaging provides pro-level photography, and Dolby Vision delivers stunning display quality. Oppo's proprietary HyperTone Image Engine further optimises photo quality," D'Souza said.

"With Oppo's engineering prowess, we have packed all these powerful aspects into a lightweight and sleek device. Together, these technologies create a smartphone that seamlessly blends innovation, performance, and user-centric features, making the Find X8 Series a standout flagship," he added.

AI to enhance user experience?

When asked about Oppo's AI ambitions, D'Souza said that the company has a strategy set for consumer needs. "This year, we have integrated generative AI across our lineup—features typically reserved for flagship devices. By the end of 2024, we aim to deliver 50 million AI-powered smartphones globally," he said.

Find X8 and Find X8 Pro come with the same camera hardware

On being asked about whether AI alone will be the enabler for consumers to make the switch. D'Souza said, "I believe it's the coming together of hardware, software, and AI that delivers a superior smartphone experience. A good device needs a powerful processor to function efficiently, and AI compliments and, at times, supplements their efforts to elevate the performance."

Giving the Find X8 series example, D'Souza further explained, "The Find X8 Series is engineered by Oppo for high performance, and it integrates exceptional AI-based functionalities across its camera, productivity, and connectivity systems, all optimised by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset." But he stressed that Oppo has ensured that they are offering the best camera experience, too.

"The Find X8 Series features a path-breaking quad-camera system with dual telephoto cameras and the AI Telescope Zoom further adds to the camera capabilities. It uses powerful AI algorithms with generative AI models to help users zoom into subjects while preserving clarity and accuracy, even at extreme zoom levels such as up to 120x," he added.

After-sales support

The after-sales is the backbone of the smartphone business in India. When asked about the updates on service centres from Oppo and if there is any new offering to be announced for Find X8 series support, D'Souza said, "We are a customer-first brand and believe that a strong after-sales support network is central to delivering a premium user experience. We have revamped our after-sales service model with new-generation service centres. Additionally, the digitally led Oppo Self-Help Assistant, aligned with the Indian Government's 'Right to Repair' framework, enables customers to resolve their smartphone issues without visiting a service centre. A strong validation of our efforts is reflected in the recent Counterpoint Research survey, where Oppo India earned the Number 1 position in customer satisfaction for after-sales."

For the Find X8 series, Oppo announced a host of benefits, like an additional warranty of 365 days on pre-booking till December 2, 2024. The company also introduced 'Refresh Service', where customers can replace screen guards and protective cases twice within the warranty tenure and even get them delivered to their homes.

Oppo is also among a handful of brands that offer an International Warranty Service, which means customers can also get maintenance, repairs, and software upgrades in countries where the device is officially available.

2025 - What's in store?

When asked about Oppo's 2025 plans, and we are in the last month, D'Souza promised some exciting products in the lineup without sharing many details.

"2024 has been a landmark year for Oppo in terms of AI-driven product innovation with the Reno 12 Series, F Series, and now the Find X8 Series. We will continue to introduce new products and technologies to enable 'AI for All'. There is a strong focus on bringing Gen AI features across photography, productivity, and performance parameters, and over 5800 AI-related patents have already been filed by Oppo for image processing, computer vision, speech technology, natural language processing, machine learning, etc. There are exciting launches planned in 2025, and you will hear from us at the right time," he added.

Oppo Find X8 and X8 Pro are now available in India via online and offline channels.