Oppo Reno 13 5G, Reno 13 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G has a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,272×2,800 pixels) display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2025 18:01 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 13 5G series will go on sale through Flipkart and Oppo's online store

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 13 series runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15
  • Both models boast a 50-megapixel selfie camera
  • Oppo Reno 13 features a dual rear camera setup
Oppo Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G were launched in India on Thursday, two months after the handsets made their debut in China. The new Reno series handsets run on MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 chipset and feature 50-megapixel selfie shooters. The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup led by a Sony IMX890 primary camera, while the vanilla model boasts a dual rear camera unit. They support 80W wired fast charging and are equipped with a SignalBoost X1 chip.

Oppo Reno 13 5G,Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Price

Price of Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. The 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 54,999. It is available in Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender colour options.

The Oppo Reno 13 5G is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. Both models will go on sale through Flipkart and Oppo's online store starting January 11, 12pm.

Oppo Reno 13 5G, Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Specifications

The Dual SIM (nano) Oppo Reno 13 5G series runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. The Pro model has a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,272×2,800 pixels) display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate with 450ppi pixel density and 1200nits max brightness.

The standard model boasts a slightly smaller 6.59-inch full-HD+(1,256×2,760 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 460ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 1,200nits. They claimed to have an aerospace-grade aluminium frame.

The Oppo Reno 13 5G duo runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with 12GB LPPDR5X RAM and up to 512GB oof UFS 3 storage.

Both models boast a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The Pro model has a triple camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 1/1.56-inch main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel JN5 telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom, up to 120x digital zoom and OIS, and an 8-megapixel OV08D sensor.

The standard Oppo Reno 13 5G features a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.

Connectivity options on Oppo Reno 13 5G series includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and a USB Type-C port. They have IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. They include Oppo's custom-developed X1 network chip that is claimed to offer enhanced signal coverage.

The flagship Oppo Reno 13 Pro houses a 5,800mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. In terms of dimensions, it measures around 162.73×776.55×7.55mm and weighs 195 grams. The vanilla model has a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging support.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
