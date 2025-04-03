Oppo Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G were launched in India in January this year, two months after their debut in China. Now, leaks about their potential successors have started appearing on the Web. The upcoming Oppo Reno 14 series is expected to include the standard Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro models. They are said to have a lightweight build and periscope telephoto camera. Oppo is said to pack flat displays in the Reno 14 series.

Oppo Reno 14 Series Details Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted details about the Oppo Reno 14 series on Weibo. The next-generation Reno lineup is said to come with a thin and lightweight build. They are expected to boast flat screen. The series is tipped to get a metal middle frame and periscope telephoto camera. The current Oppo Reno 13 Pro model has a triple camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 1/1.56-inch main camera, a 50-megapixel JN5 telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel OV08D sensor.

Oppo is said to provide "full level waterproof" for the upcoming Reno series. This suggests that they might have an IP68 or IP68 + IP69-rated build for water and dust resistance. For comparison, the existing Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro models meet the IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Oppo Reno 13 Series Price, Specifications

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 13 5G were launched in India in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. They run on MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 chipset and feature 50-megapixel selfie shooters.

The Pro model has a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,272×2,800 pixels) display, whereas the standard model has a 6.59-inch full-HD+(1,256×2,760 pixels) AMOLED screen. They include Oppo's custom-developed X1 network chip. The Oppo Reno 13 Pro houses a 5,800mAh battery. The vanilla model has a 5,600mAh battery. They support 80W wired fast charging

