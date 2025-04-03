Technology News
Oppo Reno 14 Series Tipped to Feature Flat Display, Periscope Telephoto Camera and More

Oppo Reno 13 Pro has a 50-megapixel JN5 telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2025 13:13 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 13 5G series runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 chipset

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 14 series is expected to include two models
  • Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro models have IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings
  • They were launched in China in November last year
Oppo Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G were launched in India in January this year, two months after their debut in China. Now, leaks about their potential successors have started appearing on the Web. The upcoming Oppo Reno 14 series is expected to include the standard Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro models. They are said to have a lightweight build and periscope telephoto camera. Oppo is said to pack flat displays in the Reno 14 series. 

Oppo Reno 14 Series Details Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted details about the Oppo Reno 14 series on Weibo. The next-generation Reno lineup is said to come with a thin and lightweight build. They are expected to boast flat screen. The series is tipped to get a metal middle frame and periscope telephoto camera. The current Oppo Reno 13 Pro model has a triple camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 1/1.56-inch main camera, a 50-megapixel JN5 telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel OV08D sensor.

Oppo is said to provide "full level waterproof" for the upcoming Reno series. This suggests that they might have an IP68 or IP68 + IP69-rated build for water and dust resistance. For comparison, the existing Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro models meet the IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Oppo Reno 13 Series Price, Specifications 

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno 13 5G were launched in India in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. They run on MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 chipset and feature 50-megapixel selfie shooters.

The Pro model has a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,272×2,800 pixels) display, whereas the standard model has a 6.59-inch full-HD+(1,256×2,760 pixels) AMOLED screen. They include Oppo's custom-developed X1 network chip. The Oppo Reno 13 Pro houses a 5,800mAh battery. The vanilla model has a 5,600mAh battery. They support 80W wired fast charging

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Good camera performance
  • Decent battery life
  • IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Outdoor brightness isn't the best compared to the competition
  • Wide-angle could have been better
  • Overheats with intensive usage
Read detailed Oppo Reno 13 Pro review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor 3.35 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5,800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1272 pixels
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
