Oppo Reno 13 5G Sky Blue Colour Variant Launched in India in New RAM and Storage Option

Oppo Reno 13 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 March 2025 16:59 IST
Oppo Reno 13 5G Sky Blue Colour Variant Launched in India in New RAM and Storage Option

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 13 5G has a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • The latest colour variant will go on sale from March 20
  • Oppo Reno 13 5G runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15
  • Oppo Reno 13 5G is now available in three shades now
Oppo Reno 13 5G is now available in a new finish and new RAM and storage configuration in India. The latest Reno series phone was unveiled in the country in January, in two colour options with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The new colour variant of the Oppo Reno 13 5G comes with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The Oppo Reno 13 5G runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 chipset and features a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Sky Blue Colour Variant Price in India

On Tuesday, Oppo launched a new Sky Blue colour variant of the Oppo Reno 13 5G. It is launched in a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant with a price tag of Rs. 43,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB version is priced at Rs. 39,999. The latest colour variant will go on sale from March 20 through Oppo e-store, Flipkart and other retail outlets.

oppo reno 13 5g shades Oppo Reno 13 5G

Oppo Reno 13 5G
Photo Credit: Oppo Reno 13 5G is now available in Ivory White, Luminous Blue and Sky Blue shades

 

The Sky Blue colour variant of the Oppo Reno 13 5G will sit alongside the Ivory White and Luminous Blue shades that have already been available in India since the phone's launch in January this year. It was earlier unveiled in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations with a starting price tag of Rs. 37,999.

Oppo Reno 13 5G Specifications

Oppo Reno 13 5G runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and features 6.59-inch full-HD+(1,256×2,760 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 460ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 1,200nits. It runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with maximum 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It includes Oppo's X1 network chip.

The Oppo Reno 13 5G has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. It boasts a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The handset has an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i body.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 13 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and a USB Type-C port. It is said to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset carries a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging.

Nithya P Nair
Apple's Foldable iPad Pro to Sport 18.8-Inch Screen With Under-Display Face ID, Tipster Claims
India Added 4.7 Million Web3 Developers in 2024, Set to Surpass US: Hashed Emergent

Oppo Reno 13 5G Sky Blue Colour Variant Launched in India in New RAM and Storage Option
  1. iQOO Neo 10R With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset Launched in India
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debut in India: Price
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Series Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Series, Moto G56 and Moto G86 Price, Other Details Leaked
  5. iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 to Arrive With 'Dramatic' Redesign: Report
  6. iQOO Z10 Series Launch Timeline, Key Features Surface Online
  7. Infinix Note 50X 5G Will Reportedly Debut With Android 15-Based XOS 15
  8. iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Display and Battery Details Tipped
