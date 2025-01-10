Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review: Style and Substance

The Reno has been the premium series from the Oppo for the past few years until the entry of the Find X8 series. The Reno series has always focused on the cameras and design, offering users the opportunity to experience the pro-grade cameras at affordable prices. However, phones were once considered slightly underdogs in terms of performance. However, the company plans to change this perception with the Reno 13 series, which includes the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro. The 2025 marks the entry of Reno 13 Pro, which promises better design aesthetics, improved performance, pro-grade cameras, and a bunch of AI features that make it an interesting package at this price.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G is available at a price tag of Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 512GB. This put the handset in the league of mid-premium phones, which is currently dominated by the likes of OnePlus and iQOO. So, the question is whether the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G can offer some value-for-money proposition coupled with stiff competition to other players in this price segment. Let's find out in this in-depth review.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Design: Premium and Sleek

Dimensions - 162.7 x 76.55 x 7.55mm

Weight - 195g

Colours - Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender

Oppo has paid special attention to designing its smartphones, especially the Reno series. The newest handset from the brand offers a sleek form factor with a thickness of 7.55 mm and is also one of the lightest phones available in the market, weighing 195 grams. This is also the first time the company has used an aerospace-grade aluminium frame, which is a good upgrade over its predecessors.

The handset is available in two colour options. Those who love a subtle and minimalistic look can go for the Graphite Grey. For those who want unique and fresh aesthetics, the Mist Lavender colourway is meant for you. I got the latter for the review, and boy, it sure looks beautiful.

You get a unique butterfly effect on the one-piece sculpted glass rear panel, which shines brilliantly under the sunlight, giving a distinct look and feel. The front panel also comes with a micro-curved screen, which is subtle and does not feel like a knife when you hold it in your hand. The camera module also looks less protruding than the Reno 12 Pro, though it still wobbles when placed on a flat surface. Also, the phone is still slippery, so at the end of the day, you have to tame this beauty under a case.

The handset comes with an aerospace-grade aluminium frame

The volume buttons and power on/off buttons are comfortable to reach and offer a tactile response, which is a good thing. Interestingly, the phone comes with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, which is a rarity in this price segment. This means that you can easily submerge the device underwater at a depth of 2 metres for up to 30 minutes. The company has also gone a step ahead and introduced underwater shooting modes to help you capture photos and videos underwater (more on this in the camera section).

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Display: Decent

Display - 6.83-inch 1.5K micro-curved AMOLED display

Refresh Rate - 120Hz screen refresh rate

Other Features - 480Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, 100 percent DCI-P3, HDR10+, 1,200nits peak brightness

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G has a flat-frame design. However, the company has added curves to the display to improve the experience. The screen is four-sided and micro-curved, giving it an almost bezel-less effect and a better screen-to-body ratio.

With the AMOLED panel and a high resolution of 1.5K, the display is sure to be one of the most interesting panels available in this price segment. However, you get a Full HD resolution by default, which you can change by going to Settings > Display> Screen Resolution. You also get three different colour modes to customise the display to your own taste. These include Natural, Pro, and Vivid.

The handset comes with a 6.83-inch QHD+ four-sided micro-curved AMOLED display.

The Pro mode delivers true-to-source colours, but the Vivid mode makes the colours pop out slightly compared to the Natural. The handset also comes loaded with a dynamic 120Hz screen refresh rate, making the whole scrolling experience smooth. The handset also comes with SGS and Seamless Eye Protection Certificate, which the brand claims offers comfortable viewing for long sessions.

The display offers crisp visuals and vibrant colours. While watching Squid Games Season 2, I noticed that the colours came out to be vibrant, while the blacks were deep. In Fire Force, the phone delivers good colours, and the dynamic range is good. The viewing angles are great, and the outdoor visibility is decent. However, the 1,200nits of peak brightness seems to be a bit underwhelming for bright outdoor usage.

The smartphone offers a vibrant and crisp display, though the peak brightness seems to be an underdog.

So, if you are someone who loves to binge-watch, then you will not be disappointed with the display. I noticed a bug where the colour temperature shifts while changing the volume levels. However, the Oppo spokesperson said the issue will be fixed in an upcoming update.

The device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is fast and reliable. The handset also packs stereo speakers, which deliver good audio output. You can crank the volume up by 300 per cent, though it just results in the sound getting loud and losing its depth.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G AI Features: Useful in long run

Productivity AI Features - AI Summary, AI Writer, AI Speak, AI Recording

Camera AI Features - AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, and more

Like its predecessor, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G comes loaded with a slew of AI features, though most of them are cloud-based, so you need a reliable internet connection for them to work. There is a mix of productivity, and camera-related AI features that make everyday tasks smooth. To start with the productivity tasks, you get the AI Writer, which provides AI-generated captions for social media posts.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro comes with a bunch of interesting AI features.

Then, there is one of the most useful features, the AI Summary. The feature basically summarises articles, documents, and more in points to help you give you a brief about the topic. This is particularly useful when you are in a meeting or simply want to have a summary of a research article.

Then, there is AI Speak, which reads text on the screen. Another useful one is the AI Recording Summary. This feature summarises and provides a summary of the recorded meeting, interview, or voice notes.

The Reno 13 Pro 5G also borrows some of the camera-centric AI features that are available in the Find X8 series. The most noticeable ones are the AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Clarity Enhancer, and AI Eraser 2.0. The AI Reflection Remover removes the reflections when you click photos from one side of a glass. I noticed that it was able to remove most of the reflections from the image, but there were many hits and misses.

The AI Unblur is another interesting feature, but the unblurring was not that effective on most of the bases. The AI Eraser 2.0 removes background distractions. You get three options to choose from, including Smart Lasso, Paint Over, and Remove People. The feature is particularly useful when removing people from the background.

The AI Reimage option in the AI Studio let's reimagine normal photos

Oppo has also made some new additions to the AI Studio, and it now comes with features like AI Portrait, AI Reimage, and AI Motion. I liked the AI Reimage feature that turns your normal photo into a work of art and social media ready. The AI Motion adds some motion to your still images, though you need to follow the guidelines in order for this feature to work, which is a daunting task, to be honest.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Software: Offers Good Features, Though Still Bloatware-Ridden

Software - Color OS 15

Version - Android 15

Updates Promised - 3 Years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G has the latest ColorOS 15, based on Android 15 operating system. To summarise, the user interface from Oppo is a blend of customised features and unnecessary bloatware.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G is equipped with ColorOS 15, based on the Android 15 operating system.

The File Dock feature is here, allowing you to drag and drop items from one app to another, access different apps, use some AI features, and more. Apart from this, the OS also brings a lot of customisation options to personalise it to one's taste. So, you can change themes, texts, text sizes, icons, icon sizes, and more.

However, it is also one of the few interfaces that come equipped with a plethora of bloatware. The number of pre-installed apps seems to have increased from its predecessor, though most of them can be deleted. Then, you have the usual Hot Games and Hot Apps that provide ads for different apps and games. This makes the whole user interface cluttered and sometimes borderline irritating.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Performance: Good Daily Usage, Hot for Heavy

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 8350

Memory - Up to 12GB LPDDR5X

Storage - Up to 512GB UFS 3.1

Oppo Reno 13 Pro is the first device in India that is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. The chipset provides a slight upgrade over the Dimensity 8300 chipset. The SoC now comes with a new gaming engine known as StarSpeed, which is said to offer better performance compared to the HyperEngine in other Dimensity chipsets. I ran some synthetic benchmarks on this smartphone, and it sure provides some improvement compared to the Reno 12 Pro. You can check it in the table below:

Benchmark Oppo Reno 13 Pro iQOO 13 Oppo Reno 12 Pro AnTuTu v10 1,373,029 2,752,786 619,149 PCMark Work 3.0 12,032 16,823 12,806 Geekbench 6 Single Core 1372 3,063 1,013 Geekbench 6 Multi Core 4163 9,636 2,938 3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL Maxed Out Maxed Out 5180 3DM Slingshot Maxed Out Maxed Out 6606 3DM Wild Life Maxed Out Maxed Out 3170 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 11518 24,042 3162 GFXBench T-Rex 93 60 59 GFXBench Manhattan 3.1 120 60 49 GFXBench Car Chase 120 NA 29

In day-to-day usage, the phone offers a smooth and fluid performance. The phone is responsive and provides a snappy performance. Whether it be scrolling Reels, watching videos on YouTube, or heavy multitasking, you will face no lag or stutter.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor

The Reno 13 Pro is also able to handle most of the casual and intensive gaming to some extent. I played Call of Duty: Mobile at Very High graphics and maximum frame rates, and throughout the gameplay, I comfortably got 60 fps. While playing Genshin Impact, the phone handled the load efficiently with High Graphis and 30fps graphics settings. However, during long gaming sessions, I noticed the area around the rear camera module getting heated up. This was also noticeable while running Antutu V10 for a prolonged testing period.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Cameras: Dependable

Rear - 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 50-megapixel telephoto Samsung JN5 sensor + 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens

Front - 50-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G comes with an almost similar camera setup. You get the same telephoto and ultra-wide-angle lens. However, what is different is the use of a Sony IMX890 primary sensor instead of the Sony LYT-600 present in the Reno 12 Pro. This is a slight upgrade over the previous model.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G daylight camera samples from primary camera. (Tap to open)

The handset captures some sharp images in broad daylight with the primary sensor. The photos offered decent contrast and dynamic range. However, you will notice slightly warmer colour tones with the primary sensor, which was quite odd.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G daylight camera samples from the rear telephoto sensor. (Tap to open)

The telephoto lens, on the other hand, surprised us during the testing period. The sensor captured better details in broad daylight, and the colours were close to the source in most scenarios. The 3.5x zoom helps capture distant objects without moving them to take perfect shots. The phone also captures some really good portraits at 3.5x zoom.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G ultra-wide camera samples. (Tap to Open)

The ultrawide angle was a letdown, though. The images were a bit soft during the testing and lacked dynamic range.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G low-light camera samples. (Tap to Open)

Coming to the low-light performance, the phone was able to capture some decent photos with minimal noise. The primary camera does a better job of capturing the details in low-light conditions than daylight.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro ultra-wide-angle shot (bottom), 1x shot (middle), and 3.5x shot (top). (Tap to open)

However, I noticed that the processing tends to oversharpen the images in some scenarios, causing them to lose their details. The photos taken with the telephoto lens delivered some good results. However, the ultra-wide-angle lens was also disappointing. Most of the pictures were softly focused, and the image quality was not up to the mark.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro captures well-detailed selfies in different light conditions

Coming to the selfie performance, the handset does a good job of handling skin tones and colours. The portraits came out to be good as well, and the edge detection was good. In low light conditions, the phone also captured some decent selfies, though in cases where the light was low, you could see some grains and noises.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G black and white camera samples. (Tap to open)

That said, I loved shooting B&W photos with this phone. The shots were well-detailed in almost every scenario.

Photo taken using Underwater mode. (Tap to Open)

Another interesting feature that Oppo introduced with its Reno 13 Pro is the new Underwater Mode. All thanks to so many IP ratings, you can now take images and videos underwater. When you turn on this mode, the volume controls are assigned to take photos and videos, while holding the power button will end the model with a few seconds to kick out the water. The images and video captured in this mode came out to be great, and you will enjoy this mode to capture some good images and flaunt them in front of your friends.

Another interesting feature is the AI Livephoto, which works similarly to Apple's Livephotos option. The mode takes 1.5 seconds of video before you hit the shutter button and 1.5 seconds after that. So, you get multiple shots for one photo to select the best one.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Battery: Good output

Battery Capacity - 5,800mAh

Wired Charging - 80W SuperVOOC

Charger - 80W (Included in Box)

The Reno 13 Pro 5G also comes with an improved battery. The brand has added a 5,800mAh battery against the 5,000mAh present in Reno 12 Pro, which is a good upgrade. The phone easily lasted for almost two days with moderate usage. With heavy usage, which includes using the phones to check and reply to emails, watching a few episodes on Netflix, listening to music on the go, mindlessly scrolling on Instagram, and editing photos on the go, you can easily get almost little over a day's battery life.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,800mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging solution

The phone lasted 26 hours and 10 minutes in the HD battery loop test. The charging speeds are also quite decent. With the 80W fast charger provided by the company, the phone charged 36 percent in 15 minutes, 70 percent in 30 minutes, and 100 percent in 50 minutes.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Verdict

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G offers some improvement over its predecessor, the Reno 12 Pro. You get fresh design aesthetics and a better-built quality over previous Reno series phones. The display is crisp and offers vibrant colours to make the whole streaming experience delightful. The performance has seen a bigger jump over its predecessor and is now in line with the rest of the competition, if not ahead.

The device will face stiff competition from the likes of OnePlus and iQOO

The cameras were a mixed-bag experience during the testing period. On the one hand, you get well-detailed shots, but the shift in colour temperature between different sensors spoils the whole mood. That said, Oppo is working on a fix for this issue and hopefully, in future updates, this issue might get resolved. As far as competition is concerned, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro will have competition with the likes of the OnePlus 13R, iQOO 13 (Review), and more, which offer superior performance.