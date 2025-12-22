Technology News
Oppo Pad Air 5 Display, Battery Upgrades Confirmed Ahead of December 25 Launch in China

Oppo Pad Air 5 will be available for purchase in three RAM and storage configurations and two colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2025 18:37 IST
Oppo Pad Air 5 Display, Battery Upgrades Confirmed Ahead of December 25 Launch in China

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad Air 5 will be offered in two colourways in China

Oppo Pad Air 5 is scheduled to launch in China later this week. The new tablet, which is set to succeed the November 2023 launched-Oppo Pad Air 2, is confirmed to be available in the country via the company website. Recently, the tech firm confirmed the storage configurations and colourways of the upcoming tablet. Now, Oppo has revealed the display specifications of the upcoming Oppo Pad Air 5. The new tablet will ship with a larger battery, a bigger screen, and a higher resolution standard over its predecessor, which sports an 11.4-inch 2.4K LCD panel.

Oppo Pad Air 5 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, the tech firm revealed the display specifications of its upcoming Oppo Pad Air 5. The company has confirmed it will equip its soon-to-be-launched Air series tablet with a 12.1-inch display, which will deliver 2.8K resolution and up to 900 nits of peak brightness. It is also claimed to offer a flicker-free experience, while featuring low blue light technology.

Additionally, the China-based tech firm has updated the dedicated microsite for the Oppo Pad Air 5 on its website to confirm that the tablet will pack a 10,050mAh battery and run on ColorOS. More details, including the chipset, cameras, and connectivity options, about the Pad Air 5 are expected to be announced in the coming days.

This comes shortly after the company announced that it will launch the Oppo Pad Air 5 in China on December 25 at 10am local time (7:30am IST). It is confirmed to be offered in the country via the Oppo China online store in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. It will be available in Starlight Powder and Space Gray (translated from Chinese) colourways, along with the Soft Light versions of the two colour options. Moreover, there will be Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 5G connectivity variants of the tablet, too.

Compared to its predecessor, the Oppo Pad Air 2, the Pad Air 5 will carry a bigger battery and an upgraded display. For context, the Oppo Pad Air 2 was launched in China in November 2023 with an 8,000mAh battery and an 11.4-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 2.4K (2,408x1,720 pixels) resolution, and up to 400 nits of peak brightness.

Dhruv Raghav
OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review: An iPad Alternative That Gets Most Things Right
