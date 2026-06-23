The Oppo Reno 16 series might launch in India in the first week of July, according to a new leak. The purported launch date has surfaced online a day after the smartphone maker started teasing the launch of the Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16c in the country. On top of this, the tech firm reportedly also plans to bring the Pro model to India as the third addition to the Reno 16 family. Along with the Reno 16 series, the company has teased the launch of the Oppo Bubble and a new Enco series true wireless stereo. The Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro were unveiled in China late last month.

Oppo Reno 16 Series Could Launch in India on July 2

Citing unnamed sources, tipster Debayan Roy (@GadgetsData) claims in a post on X that the upcoming Oppo Reno 16 series will be launched in India on July 2. Initially, the smartphone will launch only two models, and the leaker claims that the tech firm will also unveil the Oppo Reno 16 Pro at a later date. The Oppo Reno 16 series will reportedly go on sale in India a week after its anticipated launch, on July 9.

🚨 Exclusive 🚨



As per my sources,



Only Reno 16 and Reno 16C are launching on 2nd July in India 🇮🇳

Reno 16 Pro will launch later



The first sale of OPPO Reno 16 Series will start from 9th July in India 🇮🇳



Reno 16C :

6.57" display, Dimensity 7300, 7000mAh🔋(not 6500mAh🔋)… — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) June 22, 2026

On Monday, Oppo confirmed that the Oppo Reno 16 series will be launched in India soon. The lineup will comprise the Oppo Reno 16 and the Reno 16c models. The Oppo Reno 16 series is also confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon and Flipkart. The handsets will be available for purchase in Starry White, Stellar Purple, and Twilight Violet colour options.

The Oppo Reno 16 will sport Oppo's HoloVerse 3D design, along with a Floating 3D Glitter finish. It will be equipped with a Dynamic Stellar Ring around the rear camera module, too. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the handset, while a dedicated AI Snap Key will be placed on the left side of the handset.

Oppo will equip the standard Oppo Reno 16 model with a 6.32-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 16c will boast a 6.57-inch AMOLED display, offering up to 1,400 nits peak brightness and the same refresh rate as the standard model. The Reno 16 will be 8.22mm thick and weigh about 195g. Meanwhile, the Reno 16c model is slightly thicker at 8.44mm.