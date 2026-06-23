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Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c India Launch Date Tipped; Reno 16 Pro Could Arrive Later

Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16c will be offered in India in Starry White, Stellar Purple, and Twilight Violet colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 June 2026 10:55 IST
Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c India Launch Date Tipped; Reno 16 Pro Could Arrive Later

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 16 sports a 50-megapixel selfie camera in China

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Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 16 will sport a 6.32-inch AMOLED display
  • Oppo Reno 16c might feature a MediaTek chipset
  • Oppo Reno 16 series will go on sale in India via Amazon
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The Oppo Reno 16 series might launch in India in the first week of July, according to a new leak. The purported launch date has surfaced online a day after the smartphone maker started teasing the launch of the Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16c in the country. On top of this, the tech firm reportedly also plans to bring the Pro model to India as the third addition to the Reno 16 family. Along with the Reno 16 series, the company has teased the launch of the Oppo Bubble and a new Enco series true wireless stereo. The Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro were unveiled in China late last month.

Oppo Reno 16 Series Could Launch in India on July 2

Citing unnamed sources, tipster Debayan Roy (@GadgetsData) claims in a post on X that the upcoming Oppo Reno 16 series will be launched in India on July 2. Initially, the smartphone will launch only two models, and the leaker claims that the tech firm will also unveil the Oppo Reno 16 Pro at a later date. The Oppo Reno 16 series will reportedly go on sale in India a week after its anticipated launch, on July 9.

On Monday, Oppo confirmed that the Oppo Reno 16 series will be launched in India soon. The lineup will comprise the Oppo Reno 16 and the Reno 16c models. The Oppo Reno 16 series is also confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon and Flipkart. The handsets will be available for purchase in Starry White, Stellar Purple, and Twilight Violet colour options.

The Oppo Reno 16 will sport Oppo's HoloVerse 3D design, along with a Floating 3D Glitter finish. It will be equipped with a Dynamic Stellar Ring around the rear camera module, too. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the handset, while a dedicated AI Snap Key will be placed on the left side of the handset.

Oppo will equip the standard Oppo Reno 16 model with a 6.32-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 16c will boast a 6.57-inch AMOLED display, offering up to 1,400 nits peak brightness and the same refresh rate as the standard model. The Reno 16 will be 8.22mm thick and weigh about 195g. Meanwhile, the Reno 16c model is slightly thicker at 8.44mm.

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Further reading: Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Reno 16c, Oppo, Oppo Reno 16 India Launch, Oppo Reno 16c India Launch, Oppo Reno 16 Series, Oppo Reno 16 Specifications, Oppo Reno 16c Specifications, Oppo Reno 16 Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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