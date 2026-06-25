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Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c India Launch Date Revealed Along With Camera Configuration

Oppo Reno 16 series will be available in India in three colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2026 13:57 IST
Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16c India Launch Date Revealed Along With Camera Configuration

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 16 series will feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 16 will feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • Oppo Reno 16 will sport Oppo's HoloVerse 3D design
  • The handsets will go on sale in India via Amazon and Flipkart
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Oppo Reno 16 series will be launched in India in the first week of next month, the tech firm has announced. The upcoming lineup is confirmed to include two models, namely the Reno 16 and Reno 16c. As part of the launch date announcement, the smartphone maker has also revealed the camera configuration of the two upcoming handsets. The Oppo Reno 16 will be equipped with a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter. Moreover, both smartphones will boast a 50-megapixel ultrawide front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Oppo Reno 16 series is confirmed to go on sale in India in three colour options.

Oppo Reno 16 Series Set to Launch in India on July 2

On Thursday, the smartphone maker announced that its new Oppo Reno 16 series will be launched in India on July 2 at 12:00 pm IST. Apart from this, the tech firm has confirmed that the Oppo Reno 16 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The lineup will also feature a 50-megapixel telephoto portrait camera on the back, offering 3.5x optical zoom and an 85mm equivalent focal length, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 16c will arrive with a dual rear camera unit, featuring the same main and ultrawide cameras as the standard models, while missing out on the telephoto camera. Both smartphones will be equipped with a 50-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls, housed inside a hole punch display cutout. The front-facing camera is claimed to deliver a 100-degree field of view. The camera systems on the phones will be coupled with a dual LED flash setup. The Oppo Reno 16 series will be capable of recording videos at up to 4K/60 fps.

The Oppo Reno 16 series is confirmed to offer Dual-View Video 2.0, Popout 2.0, Pop Cam, and AI Remix Collage modes. Lastly, the company has also confirmed the launch of the Oppo Bubble accessory, which will magnetically attach to the back of the handset, acting like a secondary 1.73-inch AMOLED display for the phone. The accessory will weigh about 27.5g, the company said.

This comes shortly after the dedicated microsites for the Oppo Reno 16 series went live on Amazon and Flipkart in India, confirming its availability via the two e-commerce platforms in the country. The Oppo Reno 16 series will be offered in Starry White, Stellar Purple, and Twilight Violet colour options. The standard model will feature a HoloVerse 3D design and a Floating 3D Glitter finish.

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Further reading: Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Reno 16c, Oppo, Oppo Reno 16 India Launch, Oppo Reno 16c India Launch, Oppo Reno 16 Series, Oppo Reno 16 Specifications, Oppo Reno 16c Specifications, Oppo Reno 16 Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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