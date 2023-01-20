Technology News

Oppo's New ODialer App Allows Stealth Call Recording on OnePlus, Realme, Oppo Smartphones

Major smartphone brands have been seen shipping their smartphones with their own dialer apps or the Google Phone dialer app.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 January 2023 16:15 IST
Photo Credit: Google Play Store

The app is currently rated 3.8 out of 5 on Google Play Store

Highlights
  • ODialer supports speed dial, dark mode
  • The app allows users to organise recent calls in groups
  • Reviews suggest app has plenty of bugs

OnePlus, Realme, and Oppo devices running on Android 12 or higher will now be able to record calls without an on-call voice disclaimer through a downloadable dialer app called ODialer. The app, developed by Oppo's ColorOS and released on January 16, is currently available on Google Play Store only to users of the aforementioned smartphone brands' eligible devices. Call recording feature on stock dialer apps triggers a voice disclaimer when switched on during a call, which can be avoided with the latest app.

Android phones have generally been seen shipping their smartphones with a version of their own default dialer applications or with the Google Phone app loaded as the default dialer. However, Oppo seems to be looking to change this, with the brand's ColorOS team listed as the developer of the ODialer app on Google Play Store.

ODialer also includes a speed dial feature, that allows users to contact their top contacts easily. Oppo ColorOS's ODialer app requires Android 12 and above and bears version number 13.1.5. The dialer also features a dark mode.

According to the app's ‘About' section on Google Play Store, it comes with a call management feature that allows users to organise recent calls in groups. However, the main feature of the app remains the support for call recording without an on-call disclaimer announcement.

Voice recording feature on stock Android dialer apps generally has a disclaimer announcement that notes "this call is now being recorded", which could put off some call receivers. ODialer seems to solve this problem by removing the disclaimer altogether and allowing for stealth call recording. The app could, thus, also spark privacy concerns.

The app is currently rated 3.8 out of 5 on Google Play Store, with reviews suggesting that there are plenty of bugs in the current version of the app.

However, a Gadgets360 staff member was also able to verify the functionality of the app's stealth call recording feature on a OnePlus device.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
