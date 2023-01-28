Oppo Reno 8T has been a part of the rumour mill for quite a while now. The company has confirmed that this handset will launch in the Philippines on February 8. However, the remaining details are yet to be officially revealed. However, it appears that a retailer has revealed the pricing of the Oppo Reno 8T. An alleged listing for this upcoming smartphone has surfaced on Facebook that also mentions some of the key specifications of the Oppo Reno 8T. It also includes supposed live images of the handset and its box packaging.

Oppo Reno 8T price (expected)

According to a report by Revü, the Oppo Reno 8T might be priced at PHP 18,999 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The lack of 5G branding on the leaked retail box image could mean that this is the 4G variant. Oppo is believed to be also working on the Oppo Reno 8T 5G.

Oppo recently posted a teaser video on Facebook confirming the launch of the Oppo Reno 8T in the Philippines. This upcoming smartphone is set to launch on February 8.

Oppo Reno 8T specifications (rumoured)

The leaked Oppo Reno 8T listing suggests that this smartphone might feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. Moreover, recent reports have hinted that the Oppo Reno 8T could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It could pack 8GB of physical RAM with the option of extending it with up to 8GB of virtual memory. This smartphone is expected to run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

For optics, this Oppo smartphone may get a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 100-megapixel main camera. There could also be a 40x zoom 'Microlens' camera on the back as well. The alleged listing mentions that the Oppo Reno 8T might pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

