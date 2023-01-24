Oppo Reno 8T 4G variant's key specifications, features, design, pricing, and launch timeline in markets including Europe, India, and Indonesia have been tipped. According to a report by Appauls, the Oppo Reno 8T could be powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display offering 90Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 600nits peak brightness. It has also been said to offer 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support while its rear camera setup is tipped to be headlined by a 100-megapixel OmniVison sensor.

According to a report by Appauls, the purportedly upcoming Oppo Reno 8T 4G handset is expected to launch in the European market soon. The 4G smartphone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also expected to launch in other global markets including India, and Indonesia, adds the report.

The report suggests that the Oppo Reno 8T 4G will arrive in the global markets with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It is said to run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out-of-the-box while sporting a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display offering 90Hz refresh rate, a 120Hz touch sampling rate, 600nits peak brightness, and a 409 ppi pixel density. The display is tipped to house a corner punch-hole and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno 8T 4G is expected to arrive in global markets in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage option. Meanwhile, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC charging.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Reno 8T 4G is expected to house a triple camera rear setup led by a 100-megapixel OmniVision primary lens, followed by a 2-megapixel black and white lens, and a 2-megapixel microlens.

In terms of design, the Oppo Reno 8T 4G may arrive in global markets with a vegan leather back. An earlier report had suggested that the smartphone will arrive in Midnight Black and Sunset Orange colour options. The 4G smartphone is expected to ship with an IP54 rating for protection from dust and water while measuring 120.6x73.7x7.85mm and weighing around 180.7 grams.

According to the report, the upcoming Oppo Reno 8T 4G will be priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,500). However, it is important to note that Oppo has not made any official announcements regarding the global launch of the Oppo Reno 8T smartphone.

