Technology News

Oppo Reno 8T Tipped to Get 100-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz AMOLED Display

Oppo Reno 8T is expected to feature an FHD+ display with an under-screen fingerprint scanner.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 January 2023 20:32 IST
Oppo Reno 8T Tipped to Get 100-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz AMOLED Display

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo could expand its Reno 8 (pictured) series with the Oppo Reno 8T.

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 8T could feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel
  • The handset will likely support 33W fast charging
  • The Reno 8T could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC

Oppo will reportedly expand its Reno 8 series with a new smartphone Oppo Reno 8T. The phone is speculated to be launching soon in India. While the handset has been a subject of multiple leaks and rumours for some time now, a tipster has shared a detailed spec sheet for the Oppo Reno 8T, revealing some of its key features and specifications. The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Tipster SnoopyTech shared the spec sheet for the upcoming Oppo handset earlier this week, detailing key specifications. The Oppo Reno 8T is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 100-megapixel primary camera. Accompanying the main camera will be a 2-megapixel “micro” lens, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white mono lens. The handset will also house a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Reno 8T will likely come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint reader. It will also have a visual protection feature. Powering the phone will be a 5,000 mAh battery, along with support for SUPERVOOC 33W charging. It will have an IPX54 rating for water resistance. Apart from these, the tipster has also shared the OS for Oppo Reno 8T. It will reportedly run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

A few days back, the price and launch date of Oppo Reno 8T was also leaked by tipster Mukul Sharma. The upcoming smartphone is likely to be launched in India in the first week of February. The tipster also leaked the expected price of the phone to be around Rs. 32,000. Additionally, its RAM and storage capacity is likely to be 8GB and 256GB, respectively, and the phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

According to the same report, the Oppo Reno 8T 4G variant's leaked design renders suggest that the phone will have a flat-screen, thick chin, and hole-punch slot in the top left corner. The 4G variant is tipped to sport a faux leather back as well.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 8T, Oppo, Oppo Reno 8T features, Oppo Reno 8T Specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Boston Dynamics Shows Off Atlas Robot Capable of Grabbing, Throwing Objects Like a Human
Featured video of the day
How Smartphones Empower Senior Citizens

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 8T Tipped to Get 100-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz AMOLED Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All You Need to Know About Sidharth Malhotra-led Mission Majnu
  2. ChatGPT Sounds Exactly Like Us. How Is That a Good Thing?
  3. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  4. Apple Could Roll Out iOS 16.3 Update Next Week: All Details
  5. iQoo Neo 7 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 3D Cooling Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  6. Nokia T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Debuts in India, See Price
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale: Top Mobile Deals Under Rs. 40,000
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications, Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) Launched in India: See Price Here
  10. Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8T Tipped to Get 100-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz AMOLED Display
  2. Bitzlato Co-Founder Arrested by US Authorities Over Alleged Processing of $700 Million in Illicit Funds
  3. Boston Dynamics Shows Off Atlas Robot Capable of Grabbing, Throwing Objects Like a Human
  4. PhonePe Raises $350 Million in Funding at $12 Billion Valuation, Becomes India's Most Valuable Payments Firm
  5. Vivo X90 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Certified by EEC, NBTC, TKDN Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Crypto Firms Seek Refined Approach Towards Sector From Government, Pit India as Next Industry Hub
  7. Xiaomi's First-Ever Electric Vehicle 'Modena' Spotted Being Tested in Extreme Cold Conditions: Report
  8. CCI Denies Google Allegations That It 'Copy-Pasted' EU’s Antitrust Order on Android
  9. Auto Expo 2023 Saw Record Turnout of 6.36 Lakh Visitors, Five Global Launches, SIAM Says
  10. Apple Faces Investigation Into MercadoLibre Complaint Over App Store Monopoly in Brazil
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.