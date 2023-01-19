Oppo will reportedly expand its Reno 8 series with a new smartphone Oppo Reno 8T. The phone is speculated to be launching soon in India. While the handset has been a subject of multiple leaks and rumours for some time now, a tipster has shared a detailed spec sheet for the Oppo Reno 8T, revealing some of its key features and specifications. The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Tipster SnoopyTech shared the spec sheet for the upcoming Oppo handset earlier this week, detailing key specifications. The Oppo Reno 8T is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 100-megapixel primary camera. Accompanying the main camera will be a 2-megapixel “micro” lens, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white mono lens. The handset will also house a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo Reno 8T will likely come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint reader. It will also have a visual protection feature. Powering the phone will be a 5,000 mAh battery, along with support for SUPERVOOC 33W charging. It will have an IPX54 rating for water resistance. Apart from these, the tipster has also shared the OS for Oppo Reno 8T. It will reportedly run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

A few days back, the price and launch date of Oppo Reno 8T was also leaked by tipster Mukul Sharma. The upcoming smartphone is likely to be launched in India in the first week of February. The tipster also leaked the expected price of the phone to be around Rs. 32,000. Additionally, its RAM and storage capacity is likely to be 8GB and 256GB, respectively, and the phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

According to the same report, the Oppo Reno 8T 4G variant's leaked design renders suggest that the phone will have a flat-screen, thick chin, and hole-punch slot in the top left corner. The 4G variant is tipped to sport a faux leather back as well.

