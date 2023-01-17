Technology News

What You Can Expect From the Foldable Smartphone Market in India in 2023

On this week’s episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the possible future of foldable smartphones in India.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2023
What You Can Expect From the Foldable Smartphone Market in India in 2023

Samsung has dominated the ultra-premium foldable segment in India

Samsung has established a monopoly over the foldable smartphone market in India over the years. There has been little to no competition from companies like Motorola, Vivo, and Oppo that have released foldable handsets in other parts of the globe. However, all this might change in 2023 with the improvements in foldable display technology and increasing demand for foldables. An increase in competition should benefit consumers with a reduction in the prices of foldable smartphones. Rumour has it that Google might also be throwing its hat in the ring with the launch of a foldable Pixel smartphone in the near future.

On this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, host Akhil Arora — in his final episode as host — discusses the possible future of the foldable smartphone segment in India with deputy editor Roydon Cerejo and senior reviewer Sheldon Pinto.

Samsung has enjoyed a monopoly over the foldable smartphone market in India. However, things could change in 2023 and some firms could possibly alter the status quo. Pinto believes that Oppo, Vivo, and Motorola might be the ones to do so. All of these brands already have foldable smartphones available in China. However, none of their foldable models have made their way to India in recent times.

It is worth noting that the foldable segment is a niche market with prices crossing the Rs. 1.5 lakh mark, and this might be a factor holding companies back from competing in this space. Despite the ultra-premium pricing, the demand for foldables has grown in India. However, users should be extra careful while handling foldable smartphones, especially while gaming due to the pliable nature of the foldable display. Pinto reveals a mishap with a previous generation Galaxy Flip model. Early adopters of foldable smartphones were seemingly used as beta guinea pigs to test the performance of their devices in the real world. It seems like this has always been the case for early adopters of any technology.

Do foldable smartphones provide better functionality? Pinto says that his experience with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 revealed a major flaw with the flip form factor. He had to use both of his hands to open the device, which felt cumbersome and inconvenient at times. In addition, the external display on flip smartphones offers even less functionality than smartwatches. On the other hand, Cerejo had a much better experience with larger foldable handsets. However, current foldable smartphones are still very bulky.

In terms of possible foldable smartphones that might debut in India, it seems like the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip that were recently launched in China might enjoy a global release in 2023. The Vivo X Fold+ might also come to India, since Vivo already has launched premium smartphones in the country. Later in the year, Samsung might also come with its next-gen foldable models. Pinto mentions the rumours of a cheaper Galaxy foldable being in the works. However, a more affordable phone might also eat into the sales of the Galaxy S series.

Google is tipped to launch a first-generation Pixel foldable phone in 2023, but it seems like this purported model might not make its way to India in 2023. It might be the first foldable to offer a premium camera performance in this segment. It's worth noting, though, that Google does not have a good track record when it comes to fresh hardware. However, an increase in competition will definitely lead to better prices.

You can listen to all of that — and more — in detail on our episode by hitting the play button on the Spotify player embedded above. Meanwhile, our upcoming episodes will be hosted by Pranav Hegde and Siddharth Suvarna.

Find the Gadgets 360 podcast Orbital on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Gaana, JioSaavn, and Spotify.

Don't forget to follow the Gadgets 360 podcast wherever you're listening. Please also rate us and leave a review.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Vivo X Fold+

Vivo X Fold+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4730mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1916x2160 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Flip 4, Oppo Find N2, Oppo Find N2 Flip, Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Fold Plus, Orbital, Gadgets 360 Podcast, Podcast
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
What You Can Expect From the Foldable Smartphone Market in India in 2023
