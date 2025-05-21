Oppo Reno 14 series was unveiled in China last week and they're expected to be available in select global markets soon. The Reno 14 global versions will come with integrated Google Gemini features, the company has confirmed. The Chinese variants of the phones run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out-of-the-box, sport 1.5K flat OLED screens and are claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings. The Oppo Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 and MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipsets, respectively.

Oppo Reno 14 Series to Arrive With Integrated Google Gemini

The Oppo Reno 14 series will launch globally with Google's Gemini AI integrated into core Oppo apps, including Oppo Notes, Oppo Calendar, and Oppo Clock, the company confirmed in a press release. The global variants will ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15, similar to their Chinese counterparts.

With Google Gemini integration, Oppo Reno 14 series users will be able to "pull information and complete tasks directly" in the Gemini chat with a single prompt. The chat can be activated by pressing and holding the "side button." This could indicate the power button, since the Chinese versions of the Reno 14 handsets do not have any other functional buttons other than the volume rocker.

In the press release, Oppo added that Gemini will soon let users work across multiple apps and complete complex tasks more easily. For instance, Oppo Reno 14 users can prompt the Gemini app to read a long document, summarise it, and save the summary in Oppo Notes, or watch YouTube recipe videos to pick out the steps, and save them in the native Notes app. Users can add a booked trip to the Oppo Calendar app as well.

The Chinese versions of the Oppo Reno 14 5G and Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G sport 6.59-inch and 6.83-inch 1.5K flat OLED displays, respectively. The base variants gets a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, whereas the Pro model uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. The phones come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage

For optics, the Oppo Reno 14 5G series carry 50-megapixel OIS-supported triple rear camera units, including 50-megapixel periscope cameras alongside 50-megapixel selfie shooters. Both handsets support 80W wired fast charging and in-display fingerprint sensors. The base and Pro variants have a 6,000mAh and a 6,200mAh battery, respectively. They are claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.