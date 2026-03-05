Oppo and MediaTek jointly announced new on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for future smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. The two companies are collaborating to develop and deploy new AI features for Oppo phones that do not require cloud connectivity to function. The announcements were made at MediaTek's AI for Life keynote on Wednesday. The main highlight was a preview of the jointly developed Omni AI model, which can be deployed and run entirely on-device, powered by MediaTek's chipsets.

Oppo and MediaTek Showcase On-Device AI Capabilities

In a newsroom post, Oppo detailed the announcements made by both companies during the MWC 2026 keynote session. Jason Liao, President of the Oppo Research Institute, said, “On-device Compute is a cornerstone of Oppo's AI strategy, making AI a perceptible, real-time experience integrated into everyday usage.” The company highlighted that the technology enables low-latency, privacy-preserving, and personalised AI experiences.

Oppo and MediaTek announced that they worked together to bring new on-device AI features and improve existing tools via the chipmaker's flagship mobile platforms. As part of the collaboration, the AI Translate and AI Portrait Glow features in the Oppo Find X9 series will be improved. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, the new features are said to offer performance at a similar level as cloud-based tools. It will be rolled out via the upcoming ColorOS 16 update.

Notably, the press note stated that boosted AI Translate achieved about 15 percent of improvement in accuracy, as well as better multilingual translation. Similarly, the upgraded on-device AI Portrait Glow feature is said to be better at analysing and reconstructing scene illumination.

Additionally, the two companies also shared a technology preview of Omni, an on-device AI model capable of multi-modal understanding. It supports voice, video, and text input to help users get relevant answers to their queries. It is unclear when Oppo plans to release the AI model to its smartphones, and which phones will be the first to get it.

The smartphone maker added that at MWC 2026, the Oppo Find X9 Pro was shortlisted for the best smartphone award at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards, which is organised annually by GSMA.

