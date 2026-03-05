Technology News
English Edition
  MWC 2026: Oppo, MediaTek Join Hands to Showcase New On Device AI Capabilities for Future Smartphones

MWC 2026: Oppo, MediaTek Join Hands to Showcase New On-Device AI Capabilities for Future Smartphones

The new AI-related announcements were made at MediaTek’s AI for Life keynote during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 March 2026 13:40 IST
MWC 2026: Oppo, MediaTek Join Hands to Showcase New On-Device AI Capabilities for Future Smartphones

AI Translate and AI Portrait Glow will offer similar performance as cloud-based features

Highlights
  • The Oppo Find X9 series will soon get updated AI features
  • On-device AI features will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
  • Oppo and MediaTek also previewed an on-device AI model dubbed Omni
Oppo and MediaTek jointly announced new on-device artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for future smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. The two companies are collaborating to develop and deploy new AI features for Oppo phones that do not require cloud connectivity to function. The announcements were made at MediaTek's AI for Life keynote on Wednesday. The main highlight was a preview of the jointly developed Omni AI model, which can be deployed and run entirely on-device, powered by MediaTek's chipsets.

Oppo and MediaTek Showcase On-Device AI Capabilities

In a newsroom post, Oppo detailed the announcements made by both companies during the MWC 2026 keynote session. Jason Liao, President of the Oppo Research Institute, said, “On-device Compute is a cornerstone of Oppo's AI strategy, making AI a perceptible, real-time experience integrated into everyday usage.” The company highlighted that the technology enables low-latency, privacy-preserving, and personalised AI experiences.

Oppo and MediaTek announced that they worked together to bring new on-device AI features and improve existing tools via the chipmaker's flagship mobile platforms. As part of the collaboration, the AI Translate and AI Portrait Glow features in the Oppo Find X9 series will be improved. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, the new features are said to offer performance at a similar level as cloud-based tools. It will be rolled out via the upcoming ColorOS 16 update.

Notably, the press note stated that boosted AI Translate achieved about 15 percent of improvement in accuracy, as well as better multilingual translation. Similarly, the upgraded on-device AI Portrait Glow feature is said to be better at analysing and reconstructing scene illumination.

Additionally, the two companies also shared a technology preview of Omni, an on-device AI model capable of multi-modal understanding. It supports voice, video, and text input to help users get relevant answers to their queries. It is unclear when Oppo plans to release the AI model to its smartphones, and which phones will be the first to get it.

The smartphone maker added that at MWC 2026, the Oppo Find X9 Pro was shortlisted for the best smartphone award at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards, which is organised annually by GSMA.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: MWC 2026, MWC 26, Oppo, MediaTek, On device AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Smartphones
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch Teased; Company Teases Design Ahead of Debut
Vivo T5x 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon; Company Says AnTuTu Score Exceeds 1 Million Points

Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
