Oppo has reportedly integrated artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its after-sales service system. According to a report, the Chinese smartphone brand has deployed its in-house AI model, AndesGPT, to its customer support service. The company is said to have enabled the AI integration to help users to get quick responses from the company even during off-hours and on holidays. At the same time, Oppo claims that the system is also reducing the workload of the company's human operators.

How Oppo's Upgraded After-Sales Service System Handles Customer Support

GSMArena reports that the smartphone brand is introducing AI-powered chatbots to its customer support system. These chatbots are powered by Oppo's AndesGPT AI model, and they are said to be operational across 20 countries and regions. These chatbots reportedly support 13 different languages, including Chinese, English, Japanese, and Indonesian.

Unlike human operators, these chatbots can continue to function 24/7 and ensure that users get quick responses even during non-working hours and on holidays. The report mentions that the smartphone brand currently serves 60 percent of its user base with this technology, and plans to expand it to 21 additional markets.

Apart from this, the smartphone maker is said to bring its customer support system to other online platforms such as Facebook, Like, and Zalo. Oppo's after-sales service is already available via WhatsApp in 13 different countries.

Explaining the AI-powered system, the company reportedly highlighted that there are three stages in total. First, the AI-powered chatbots are said to use semantic recognition to gain contextual awareness and intent of the user's query. Then, via “intelligent routing,” the system decides if this problem can be handled by AI or requires the expertise of a human operator, as per the report.

At the third stage, the chatbot is said to either respond to the user with a solution or ask them to wait till a human operator becomes available. All of these stages reportedly occur within seconds.

Oppo claims that the integration of AI into its after-sales service has resulted in up to a 40 percent reduction in workload for human operators. It allows “them to focus on more complex issues that require human expertise,” the company was quoted as saying. In the future, the Chinese brand is said to be planning to expand its AI services in offline scenarios as well.

