Oppo Reno 16 First Impressions

Oppo is all set to launch the successor to its Reno 15 series. The company has confirmed that it will launch the Oppo Reno 16 series on July 2. The latest series from the brand will probably feature two phones, the Reno 16 and Reno 16c. Although the details about the device are still under wraps until the D-day, we had the opportunity to explore it and discuss some features, including the design and cameras. The latest smartphone in the Reno series brings some compact design language, new colours, upgraded camera features, and more. Here's what you need to know.

Oppo Reno 16 Design

Oppo has also been experimenting with the design of its Reno lineup for a while now. With each iteration, we always find something unique in the design department. The company is planning to continue this legacy with the Reno 16 as well.

The Oppo Reno 16 is available in three colour options: Twilight Voilet, Steller Purple, and Starry White.

And this time, the company is launching the latest smartphone with three different colour options. We have the Twilight Violet colour option for the review, and it sure looks quite elegant and premium once you take it out of the box. The phone is also available in Stellar Purple and Starry White. The latter is particularly interesting as it features Oppo's exclusive HoloVerse 3D technology, which provides a 3D-like texture on the back.

Coming to the Violet colour option, the first thing you will notice is how smooth and silky the rear panel glass is, which certainly provides some luxury to your hand. More importantly, the smartphone is quite compact, making it easy to hold in your hand and fit in your pocket.

The smartphone features a flat frame design, which makes it easier to hold in your hand.

The rear panel also features a square camera module, which houses the triple-camera setup. The camera island itself has a glitter-like finish that further complements the matte rear panel. However, the smudges are there, but they are not that visible during the brief moment I tested the device.

The flat frame offers a good grip, and you can easily access the volume controls and power on/off button on the right side. On the left side, you also get a new AI Snap Key, similar to what we have seen on certain OnePlus smartphones. You can press once to take a screenshot of the screen's content, long-press to record a quick voice note, or double-press to launch Mind Space. We will talk in detail about the Mind Pilot in our upcoming review.

The handset features a silky-smooth texture on the rear panel.

Moving on, the display offers minimal bezels. The best thing here is that it is quite compact, and you get a 6.32-inch AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. The bottom panel features a speaker, a USB Type-C port, and a SIM slot. That said, the Oppo Reno 16 feels premium and subtle in your hand. The handset also comes with IP69K water and dust resistance alongside IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings.

Interestingly, the company has also teased a new accessory with this smartphone. Dubbed as Oppo Bubble, it is basically a magnetic circular display that sticks to the back of the Reno 16. The Bubble can be used to take selfies with the rear camera, as a bag charm, or as a mirror, etc. That said, it should elevate the overall experience of the device. So, stay tuned with us for an in-depth review.

The handset also features volume controls and power on/off buttons on the right side.

OPPO has also teased the Bubble accessory in India, which is a magnetic circular display that sticks to the back of the Reno 16. It's designed to work as a selfie screen, letting you use the rear cameras for selfies. You can also customise the display with different wallpapers and use the OPPO Bubble as a bag charm. This accessory should make using the Reno 16 more fun, especially since the phone's cameras are a big part of its selling point.

Oppo Reno 16 Cameras

The Oppo Reno 16 features a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The smartphone is loaded with a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto sensor. On the front, the device also features a 50-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

Oppo Reno 16 camera samples. (tap images to expand)

We had the chance to use the smartphone to take some photos in daylight. The photos sure came out sharp, and the colours looked punchy. The selfie camera also does a decent job of capturing the skin tones. Here are some camera samples taken from the latest Oppo Reno 16 smartphone.

To conclude, the Oppo Reno 16 seems like an interesting device. The smartphone features a compact design that looks premium when you hold it. Moreover, the handset features a triple-camera setup similar to its predecessor. That said, other key details and features will be unveiled on July 02, 2026, and we will be able to decide whether the upgrades are worth it once the pricing is announced. So, stay tuned with us for an in-depth review of the Oppo Reno 16.