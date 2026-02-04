OnePlus Nord 5 was launched in India in July last year, along with the Nord CE 5. OnePlus' mid-range offering is on sale in the country in Dry Ice, Marble Sands, and Phantom Grey colourways. The Nord 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. Soon after its unveiling in India, the specifications and features, including the chipset, of its possible successor started surfacing online. Dubbed OnePlus Nord 6, the phone was previously expected to be launched in March. However, recent leaks suggest that the company has postponed the handset's unveiling. Moreover, the Nord 6 has been spotted on a certification website in Europe.

OnePlus Nord 6 Anticipated Launch Timeline

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that the Chinese smartphone maker has postponed the launch of the OnePlus Nord 6 by nearly a month. The leaker highlighted that the phone was earlier scheduled to be unveiled in early March. However, now the tech firm is planning to launch the Nord series model in April.

Separately, the OnePlus Nord 6 has been spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification database with the CPH2795 model number. The smartphone received approval from the authority on February 3, which will be valid until January 21, 2031. While the listing does not reveal any other information about the smartphone, it suggests that the OnePlus Nord 6 could arrive in select global markets soon.

OnePlus Nord 6 was found listed on the EEC database with the CPH2795 model number.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ EEC

This comes soon after the OnePlus Nord 6, with the same model, was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The handset managed to score 2,019 points in single core performance and 6,503 points in multi core performance. It was spotted with the octa core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.21GHz, coupled with 12GB of RAM and Android 16.

The OnePlus Nord 6 is rumoured to feature 80W wired fast charging support. The phone might also carry a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back. In the past, the OnePlus Nord 6 has also been spotted on TUV, IMEI database, SIRIM and TDRA certification websites. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming months.