Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Timeline Leaked as Handset Bags EEC Certification

OnePlus Nord 6 was previously expected to launch in select global markets in March.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2026 15:15 IST
OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Timeline Leaked as Handset Bags EEC Certification

OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to succeed last year's OnePlus Nord 5 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 6 is said to feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset
  • OnePlus Nord 6 was recently spotted on Geekbench
  • OnePlus is expected to confirm the launch soon
Advertisement

OnePlus Nord 5 was launched in India in July last year, along with the Nord CE 5. OnePlus' mid-range offering is on sale in the country in Dry Ice, Marble Sands, and Phantom Grey colourways. The Nord 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. Soon after its unveiling in India, the specifications and features, including the chipset, of its possible successor started surfacing online. Dubbed OnePlus Nord 6, the phone was previously expected to be launched in March. However, recent leaks suggest that the company has postponed the handset's unveiling. Moreover, the Nord 6 has been spotted on a certification website in Europe.

OnePlus Nord 6 Anticipated Launch Timeline

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claims that the Chinese smartphone maker has postponed the launch of the OnePlus Nord 6 by nearly a month. The leaker highlighted that the phone was earlier scheduled to be unveiled in early March. However, now the tech firm is planning to launch the Nord series model in April.

Separately, the OnePlus Nord 6 has been spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification database with the CPH2795 model number. The smartphone received approval from the authority on February 3, which will be valid until January 21, 2031. While the listing does not reveal any other information about the smartphone, it suggests that the OnePlus Nord 6 could arrive in select global markets soon.

oneplus nord 6 eec listing inline OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6 was found listed on the EEC database with the CPH2795 model number.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ EEC

 

This comes soon after the OnePlus Nord 6, with the same model, was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The handset managed to score 2,019 points in single core performance and 6,503 points in multi core performance. It was spotted with the octa core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.21GHz, coupled with 12GB of RAM and Android 16.

The OnePlus Nord 6 is rumoured to feature 80W wired fast charging support. The phone might also carry a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back. In the past, the OnePlus Nord 6 has also been spotted on TUV, IMEI database, SIRIM and TDRA certification websites. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications, OnePlus Nord 6 Launch, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Next-Gen Xbox on Track to Launch in 2027, Chipmaker AMD Suggests

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Timeline Leaked as Handset Bags EEC Certification
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70 Elite Visits Geekbench With a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  3. iQOO 15 Ultra With a 7,400mAh Battery Launched at This Price in China
  4. Take-Two Reaffirms GTA 6 Launch Date, Confirms Rockstar's Marketing Plans
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leak Hints at Price Hike in Europe
  6. How Claude Cowork Triggered Massive Software Stock Crash Globally
  7. Astronomers Capture First Detailed View of Hot Gas Swirling Around Black Holes
  8. Oppo Find N6 Bags New Certification, Global Launch Could Take Place Soon
  9. Here's When the OnePlus Nord 6 Could Be Launched Globally
  10. Sony Xperia 1 VIII and Xperia 10 VIII Might Launch Soon in These Markets
#Latest Stories
  1. AI Takes the Wheel as Perseverance Rover Navigates Mars on Its Own
  2. Astronomers Capture First Detailed View of Hot Gas Swirling Around Black Holes
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Hints at Price Hike in Europe
  4. Vivo V70 Elite Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 12GB of RAM
  5. Oppo Find N6 Arrives on NBTC Database, Global Launch Could Take Place Soon
  6. Microsoft Introduces Content Marketplace to Help Publishers Get Paid For AI Usage
  7. iQOO 15 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 7,400mAh Battery: Price, Features
  8. GTA 6 Physical Copies Won't Be Delayed, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Clarifies
  9. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G India Launch Date Announced; Design, Colour Options Officially Revealed
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra International Variant Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »