OnePlus 15R was launched in India in December 2025. The handset, which features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and a 7,400mAh battery, was launched as the second model in the Chinese smartphone maker's flagship lineup. Now, the tech firm could be preparing to unveil another model as part of the series, which will reportedly be marketed as the OnePlus 15R. The rumoured phone has reportedly been spotted on a certification website in China, hinting at its imminent arrival in the country. The listing also reveals the OnePlus 15T's charging speed.

OnePlus 15T Specifications, Launch Timeline (Expected)

An Oppo smartphone, with the model number PLZ110, has been listed on China's 3C certification website, which hints at an imminent debut. The handset will ship with a 100W charging adapter, suggesting that it could support at least 100W wired fast charging. Tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) claims that the above-mentioned model number belongs to the rumoured OnePlus 15T. However, the tech firm has yet to confirm the launch of the smartphone.

OnePlus 15T has been spotted on China's 3C database with the model number PLZ110.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ 3C

Recently, a report highlighted that the OnePlus 15T will be launched in mid-to-late March. The handset might ship with the same octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm that powers the flagship OnePlus 15. It could be equipped with a 6.31-inch flat 1.5K OLED display, sporting relatively thin bezels. In terms of colour options, the phone is said to be available in Healing White Chocolate, Relaxing Matcha, and Pure Cocoa (translated from Chinese) shades.

The tech firm might offer the OnePlus 15T in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage configurations. OnePlus' 15 series phone might also feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. The handset will reportedly carry a telephoto camera on the back. It could also ship with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It might weigh about 194g. The tech firm is said to equip the OnePlus 15T with a 7,000mAh or larger battery.

For comparison, the OnePlus 13T is backed by a 6,260mAh cell, while offering 80W wired fast charging support. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip powers the handset, which is paired with an Adreno 830 GPU. It was launched in China in April 2025 at a starting price of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.