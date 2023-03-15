Pixel 8 Pro — expected to make its debut later this year as part of the Pixel 8 series of smartphones — has leaked online. Just like last year, the design of Google's purported flagship smartphone for 2023 could be teased at the company's annual Google I/O event that will take place in May. Ahead of the event, a tipster has leaked renders of the Pixel 8 Pro that show off the handset's design from various angles along with a slightly tweaked rear camera module.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Twitter: OnLeaks) in collaboration with Smartprix leaked the design renders of the Pixel 8 Pro. Google's upcoming flagship phone is shown to feature a notable change to the rear camera setup. Unlike previous models, the camera sensors on the Pixel 8 Pro are now located in the same area, while the handset is also equipped with another sensor that is located to the right of the three cameras, under the LED flash. The functionality of this sensor remains unknown.

The Pixel 8 Pro is also shown to feature more rounded corners compared to its predecessor, and the handset will sport a flat 6.52-inch display with a centre-aligned hole punch cutout for the selfie camera, according to the report.

Just like the Pixel 7 Pro, the power and volume buttons are located on the right edge of the phone, while the speaker grille and USB Type-C port are on the bottom. Meanwhile, the smartphone will reportedly measure 162.6 × 76.5 × 8.7mm — while the thickness of the phone including camera module will be 12mm.

It is worth noting that Google is yet to officially reveal any details regarding plans to launch the Pixel 8 series of smartphones, which includes the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. These handsets are said to have been codenamed "Shiba" and "Husky", and could be powered by a new SoC codenamed "Zuma", which is being developed by Google and Samsung. Meanwhile, the company is expected to launch the Pixel 7a, a cheaper version of the Pixel 7, at the company's Google I/O event on May 10.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.