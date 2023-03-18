Xiaomi-owned subsidiary brand Poco just launched the Poco X5 mid-range smartphone in India on March 14. However, the company is reportedly not resting yet, and already gearing up to launch a new smartphone, the Poco F5 5G. The upcoming handset is believed to be a rebranded version of the unreleased Redmi Note 12 Turbo, which ships with the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. This could mean that the Poco F5 5G smartphone could also be equipped with Qualcomm's SoC.

According to a report by 91mobiles, the Poco FG smartphone, which is said to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, may feature

a 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits brightness, HDR10+ support, and 1,920Hz PWM dimming.

Redmi recently confirmed that the Redmi Note 12 Turbo will get a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. This means the Poco F5 5G could also feature the same chipset. The mid-range 5G smartphone could pack up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The 5G handset is expected to run on the latest version of Android 13 OS with a skin on top.

In terms of optics, the upcoming Poco F5 5G smartphone could feature a triple camera rear setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera, followed by an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. Adjacent to the triple camera setup could be placed an LED flash. Meanwhile, for selfies, the Poco F5 5G is expected to feature a 16-megapixel camera. The 5G smartphone could feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging.

However, it is important to note that Xiaomi or Poco have not made any announcements or confirmations regarding the launch, specifications, or design of the purported Poco F5 5G smartphone.

