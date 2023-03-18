Technology News

Poco F5 5G Expected to Launch in India on April 6, Could Feature Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC

Poco F5 5G is expected to sport a 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 19 March 2023 01:18 IST
Poco F5 5G Expected to Launch in India on April 6, Could Feature Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC

Photo Credit: Poco

The recently launched Poco X5 (pictured) sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ screen

Highlights
  • Poco F5 5G is expected to be rebranded version of Redmi Note 12 Turbo
  • Redmi Note 12 Turbo will get Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC
  • Poco F5 5G's triple camera rear setup may be led by a 50-megapixel sensor

Xiaomi-owned subsidiary brand Poco just launched the Poco X5 mid-range smartphone in India on March 14. However, the company is reportedly not resting yet, and already gearing up to launch a new smartphone, the Poco F5 5G. The upcoming handset is believed to be a rebranded version of the unreleased Redmi Note 12 Turbo, which ships with the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. This could mean that the Poco F5 5G smartphone could also be equipped with Qualcomm's SoC.

According to a report by 91mobiles, the Poco FG smartphone, which is said to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo, may feature

a 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits brightness, HDR10+ support, and 1,920Hz PWM dimming.

Redmi recently confirmed that the Redmi Note 12 Turbo will get a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. This means the Poco F5 5G could also feature the same chipset. The mid-range 5G smartphone could pack up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The 5G handset is expected to run on the latest version of Android 13 OS with a skin on top.

In terms of optics, the upcoming Poco F5 5G smartphone could feature a triple camera rear setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera, followed by an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. Adjacent to the triple camera setup could be placed an LED flash. Meanwhile, for selfies, the Poco F5 5G is expected to feature a 16-megapixel camera. The 5G smartphone could feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging.

However, it is important to note that Xiaomi or Poco have not made any announcements or confirmations regarding the launch, specifications, or design of the purported Poco F5 5G smartphone.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Poco F5 5G, Redmi Note 12 Turbo
Huawei Enjoy 60 Leaked Poster Reveals Specifications Ahead of March 23 Launch

Gadgets 360 is available in
