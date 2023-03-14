Xiaomi's Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS update is now rolling out on Redmi Note 10S and Poco F2 Pro for users across the globe and EEA regions, respectively. The update comes with new features and also brings the latest firmware version along with new security patches. The MIUI 14 update gets the with February 2023 security patch and the latest firmware version. While the Redmi Note 10S smartphone was launched in May 2021 with Android 11 OS onboard, Poco F2 Pro was released in 2020 with Android 10 OS installed in it.

According to details shared by Xiaomiui, the MIUI 14 update on Redmi Note 10S brings improved battery life and faster app launch timing. Additionally, the smartphone will also get revamped system apps, super icon support, and new widgets with the latest update. The MIUI 14 update on Redmi Note 10S comes with firmware version MIUI V14.0.2.0.TKLMIXM along with February 2023 security patch.

As per the report, the latest update on Redmi Note 10S is rolling out globally. It has a size of 16.3GB and can be downloaded via MIUI Downloader. The phone was launched in May 2021, running Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. The MIUI 14 update is its second major OS update.

Meanwhile, the MIUI 14 update is also rolling out on Poco F2 Pro in European Economic Area (EEA) region only. The handset was launched in 2020 with Android 10-based MIUI 11 on board. The latest OS update brings the same modifications as on Redmi Note 10S, including enhanced performance and battery life.

The POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14 update bears firmware version MIUI 14.0.2.0.TKLMIXM and includes February 2023 security patch.

For both smartphones, the update is first rolling out the MI pilots, followed by a stable version launch for all MI users using Redmi Note 10S and Poco F2 Pro by the end of March, and can be downloaded using MIUI Downloader.

