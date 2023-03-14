Technology News

Redmi Note 10S, Poco F2 Pro Are Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update: All Details

Xiaomi's MIUI 14 update on Redmi 10S and Poco F2 Pro comes along with February 2023 security patches.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 March 2023 18:04 IST
Redmi Note 10S, Poco F2 Pro Are Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update: All Details

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 10S was launched in May 2021 with Android 11 OS onboard

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10S update comes with firmware version MIUI 14.0.2.0.TKLMIXM
  • Poco F2 Pro is getting the update in EEA region only
  • MIUI 14 update on Poco F2 Pro comes with version MIUI V14.0.1.0.SJKEUXM

Xiaomi's Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS update is now rolling out on Redmi Note 10S and Poco F2 Pro for users across the globe and EEA regions, respectively. The update comes with new features and also brings the latest firmware version along with new security patches. The MIUI 14 update gets the with February 2023 security patch and the latest firmware version. While the Redmi Note 10S smartphone was launched in May 2021 with Android 11 OS onboard, Poco F2 Pro was released in 2020 with Android 10 OS installed in it.

According to details shared by Xiaomiui, the MIUI 14 update on Redmi Note 10S brings improved battery life and faster app launch timing. Additionally, the smartphone will also get revamped system apps, super icon support, and new widgets with the latest update. The MIUI 14 update on Redmi Note 10S comes with firmware version MIUI V14.0.2.0.TKLMIXM along with February 2023 security patch.

As per the report, the latest update on Redmi Note 10S is rolling out globally. It has a size of 16.3GB and can be downloaded via MIUI Downloader. The phone was launched in May 2021, running Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. The MIUI 14 update is its second major OS update.

Meanwhile, the MIUI 14 update is also rolling out on Poco F2 Pro in European Economic Area (EEA) region only. The handset was launched in 2020 with Android 10-based MIUI 11 on board. The latest OS update brings the same modifications as on Redmi Note 10S, including enhanced performance and battery life.

The POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14 update bears firmware version MIUI 14.0.2.0.TKLMIXM and includes February 2023 security patch.

For both smartphones, the update is first rolling out the MI pilots, followed by a stable version launch for all MI users using Redmi Note 10S and Poco F2 Pro by the end of March, and can be downloaded using MIUI Downloader.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, stereo speakers
  • Slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Capable processor
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Android 13, MIUI 14, Redmi 10S, Poco F2 Pro
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
iQoo Neo 8 Tipped to Feature Improved MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus SoC Ahead of Debut: Details

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10S, Poco F2 Pro Are Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A43 5G Spotted on Retailer Site: See Prices
  2. Why Samsung Is Facing a New Controversy Around Its Space Zoom Moon Photos
  3. Oppo Find N2 Flip With 6.8-Inch AMOLED Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Nokia C99 Specifications and Price Surface Online, May Launch in Q3 2023
  5. Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 with Fire OS 7, New Alexa Remote Launched in India: Details
  6. Nothing Ear 2 Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Promo Images
  7. Infinix Hot 30i India Launch Set for March 27: Here's the First Look
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch on This Date
  9. Oscars Winners 2023 — The Full List
  10. The Last of Us Season 1 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Parent Meta to Lay Off 10,000 Employees Just Four Months After First Round of Job Cuts
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch on April 14
  3. Redmi Note 10S, Poco F2 Pro Are Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update: All Details
  4. iQoo Neo 8 Tipped to Feature Improved MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus SoC Ahead of Debut: Details
  5. Zcash, Litecoin Among 280 Blockchains Affected by Major Vulnerabilities, $25 Billion at Risk: Halborn
  6. India’s First Semiconductor Manufacturing Unit to Be Announced Soon: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  7. Truecaller, Delhi Police Sign MoU; App to Mark Suspicious Phone Numbers to Curb Cyber Fraud
  8. Realme C55 India Launch Date Set for March 21: All Details
  9. Silicon Valley Bank Resolution Will Bring Relief to Startups in Aftermath of Collapse: Ashwini Vaishnaw
  10. Redmi Note 12 Series Global Launch Date Set for March 23: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.