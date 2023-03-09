Poco X5 5G is all set to hit the Indian market on March 14, the Chinese smartphone company confirmed on Thursday. Poco, through a video teaser on Twitter, confirmed the launch date and time of the device. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart. The new Poco X-series smartphone appears to have three different colour options and is expected to come with a budget price tag. Poco unveiled Poco X5 5G in select global markets in February. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC. A triple rear camera setup led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, 5,000mAh battery, and 33W fast charging support are the other major highlights of the device.

The official Poco India account on Twitter shared a teaser about the forthcoming launch of Poco X5 5G. The launch event will take place at 12pm (noon) on March 14 and will be livestreamed on YouTube. It is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart. The teaser video gives us a first look at the smartphone and suggests at least three colour variants, but without getting into specifics.

The Poco X5 5G was launched in select global markets last month with a price tag of $289 (roughly Rs. 24,700) for the top-end variant with 8 GB RAM +256GB storage. It is offered in Black, Blue and Green shades. The Indian variant is likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000

Poco X5 5G specifications

The Poco X5 5G runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels )display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the Poco X5 5G has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor as well. It offers up to 256GB of UFS2.2 storage as well. It packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports face unlock feature.

The Poco X5 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

