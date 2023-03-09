Technology News

Poco X5 5G India Launch Set for March 14, To Be Priced Under Rs. 20,000

Poco X5 5G's launch event will take place at 12pm (noon) on March 14.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 March 2023 14:30 IST
Poco X5 5G India Launch Set for March 14, To Be Priced Under Rs. 20,000

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco shared a video teaser to announce the launch date of Poco X5 5G

Highlights
  • Poco X5 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • It has triple rear cameras
  • Poco X5 5G offers 33W fast charging support

Poco X5 5G is all set to hit the Indian market on March 14, the Chinese smartphone company confirmed on Thursday. Poco, through a video teaser on Twitter, confirmed the launch date and time of the device. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart. The new Poco X-series smartphone appears to have three different colour options and is expected to come with a budget price tag. Poco unveiled Poco X5 5G in select global markets in February. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC. A triple rear camera setup led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, 5,000mAh battery, and 33W fast charging support are the other major highlights of the device.

The official Poco India account on Twitter shared a teaser about the forthcoming launch of Poco X5 5G. The launch event will take place at 12pm (noon) on March 14 and will be livestreamed on YouTube. It is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart. The teaser video gives us a first look at the smartphone and suggests at least three colour variants, but without getting into specifics.

The Poco X5 5G was launched in select global markets last month with a price tag of $289 (roughly Rs. 24,700) for the top-end variant with 8 GB RAM +256GB storage. It is offered in Black, Blue and Green shades. The Indian variant is likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000

Poco X5 5G specifications

The Poco X5 5G runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels )display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the Poco X5 5G has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor as well. It offers up to 256GB of UFS2.2 storage as well. It packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports face unlock feature.

The Poco X5 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco X5

Poco X5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X5 5G, Poco X5 5G Specifications, Poco X5 5G Price, Poco
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony Asks UK to Block Activision Takeover Deal or Force Microsoft Call of Duty Sale
Featured video of the day
MWC 2023: Products From Xiaomi That Stood Out!

Related Stories

Poco X5 5G India Launch Set for March 14, To Be Priced Under Rs. 20,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  2. Here’s When the iQoo Z7 Will Launch in India: Interview With Nipun Marya
  3. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G India Launch Imminent as Support Page Goes Live
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 May Have Same Cover Display as Galaxy Z Fold 4
  6. Jio 5G Services Are Now Available in These 27 Cities in India
  7. Apple Is Shuffling Its International Business to Make India Its Own Region
  8. This iPhone Model Became the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022: Counterpoint
  9. Realme C55 With Mini Capsule Feature Launched: See Price
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Minus HBO Movies and Shows: Is It Still Worth Subscribing?
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Announces New 'Project Clover' European Data Security Regime Amid Increasing Legislative Pressure
  2. Silvergate Bank Announces Plans to Shut Down Amid Market Turmoil Following FTX Collapse
  3. Poco X5 5G India Launch Set for March 14, To Be Priced Under Rs. 20,000
  4. Sony Asks UK to Block Activision Takeover Deal or Force Microsoft Call of Duty Sale
  5. Microsoft Edge Testing AI-Powered Video Super Resolution Feature for Low Quality Videos
  6. Disney+ Hotstar Minus HBO Movies and Shows: Is It Still Worth Subscribing? Here Are Some Recommendations
  7. Curbing Crypto Wash Sales, Spiking Capital Gains Among Biden’s Budget Proposal: Report
  8. Tesla Faces Investigation After Model Y Steering Wheels Fall Off While Driving
  9. Netflix Documentary Break Point Useful Tool in Promoting Tennis, Say the Featured Players
  10. Ahead of Red Bull Showrun on March 12, Red Bull India Showcases Championship-Winning F1 Car
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.