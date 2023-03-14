Poco X5 series launched globally earlier this year with a base and a pro variant. Both the Poco X5 Pro and Poco X5 are 5G-enabled devices that ship with Android 12. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC powers the Poco X5 Pro, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset powers the Poco X5 5G. The Poco X5 Pro 5G model was launched in India last month. The mid-range smartphone by Poco was launched in the country in two storage configurations with three colour options. Now, the smartphone maker has launched the base Poco X5 5G model in India.

Poco X5 5G price in India, availability

The base Poco X5 5G model is available in two storage configurations - 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The former costs Rs. 19,999 in India, with a special first-day price alongside bank offers, making the price Rs. 16,999 on the first day of the sale. The Poco X5 5G's higher configuration is priced at Rs. 20,999 in the country, with a similar offer as the lower-end variant bringing the price on the first day of the sale to Rs. 18,999. The phone is offered in three colour variants - Supernova Green, Wildcat Blue, and Jaguar Black. Poco X5 5G will go for sale in India from 12 noon IST on March 21, exclusively through Flipkart.

Available in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Yellow colour options, the Poco X5 Pro 5G model is priced in India at Rs. 22,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and at Rs. 24,999 for the high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Poco X5 5G specifications, features

The dual nano SIM-supported Poco X5 5G smartphone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset powers the device.

The triple rear camera setup on this Poco handset includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front-facing camera on the Poco X5 5G is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a centrally aligned punch-hole cutout at the top of the display.

Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC are the connectivity options supported by the smartphone. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports up to 33W fast charging. The Poco X5 5G weighs 189 grams and measures 165.88mm x 76.21mm x 7.98mm in size.​

