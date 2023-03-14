Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco X5 5G With 6.67 Inch Display, 33W Fast Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco X5 5G With 6.67-Inch Display, 33W Fast Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco X5 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 March 2023 12:28 IST
Poco X5 5G With 6.67-Inch Display, 33W Fast Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X5 5G is offered in Supernova Green, Wildcat Blue, and Jaguar Black colourways

Highlights
  • Poco X5 5G sports a triple rear camera setup
  • It includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor
  • The phone is available in two storage variants

Poco X5 series launched globally earlier this year with a base and a pro variant. Both the Poco X5 Pro and Poco X5 are 5G-enabled devices that ship with Android 12. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC powers the Poco X5 Pro, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset powers the Poco X5 5G. The Poco X5 Pro 5G model was launched in India last month. The mid-range smartphone by Poco was launched in the country in two storage configurations with three colour options. Now, the smartphone maker has launched the base Poco X5 5G model in India.

Poco X5 5G price in India, availability

The base Poco X5 5G model is available in two storage configurations - 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The former costs Rs. 19,999 in India, with a special first-day price alongside bank offers, making the price Rs. 16,999 on the first day of the sale. The Poco X5 5G's higher configuration is priced at Rs. 20,999 in the country, with a similar offer as the lower-end variant bringing the price on the first day of the sale to Rs. 18,999. The phone is offered in three colour variants - Supernova Green, Wildcat Blue, and Jaguar Black. Poco X5 5G will go for sale in India from 12 noon IST on March 21, exclusively through Flipkart.

Available in Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and Yellow colour options, the Poco X5 Pro 5G model is priced in India at Rs. 22,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and at Rs. 24,999 for the high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Poco X5 5G specifications, features

The dual nano SIM-supported Poco X5 5G smartphone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED full-HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset powers the device.

The triple rear camera setup on this Poco handset includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front-facing camera on the Poco X5 5G is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a centrally aligned punch-hole cutout at the top of the display.

Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC are the connectivity options supported by the smartphone. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports up to 33W fast charging. The Poco X5 5G weighs 189 grams and measures 165.88mm x 76.21mm x 7.98mm in size.​

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco X5 Pro

Poco X5 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Great performance
  • Long battery life
  • Good main camera performance
  • Lightweight design
  • Bad
  • Still using Android 12
  • Average secondary rear cameras
  • Plastic build is a downgrade
Read detailed Poco X5 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X5 5G, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Meta to Cut NFT Support on Its Platforms Less Than a Year After Rollout Amid Unstable Crypto Market
Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 with Fire OS 7, New Alexa Remote Launched in India: Everything You Need to Know
Featured video of the day
More Action from MWC 2023

Related Stories

Poco X5 5G With 6.67-Inch Display, 33W Fast Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X5 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India At This Price
  2. Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 with Fire OS 7, New Alexa Remote Launched in India: Details
  3. Oppo Find N2 Flip With 6.8-Inch AMOLED Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Nokia C12 Debuts in India as New Affordable Smartphone: See Price, Offers
  5. Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale 2023: Here Are Some of the Best Offers
  6. Google Pixel 7a Leaked Live Photos Suggest a Familiar Design: Report
  7. Why Samsung Is Facing a New Controversy Around Its Space Zoom Moon Photos
  8. Nothing Ear 2 Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Promo Images
  9. Asus ZenFone 10 Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut
  10. Infinix Hot 30i India Launch Set for March 27: Here's the First Look
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Phones, Watch Get March Feature Drop With Improvements and New Features: Details
  2. Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 with Fire OS 7, New Alexa Remote Launched in India: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Poco X5 5G With 6.67-Inch Display, 33W Fast Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Meta to Cut NFT Support on Its Platforms Less Than a Year After Rollout Amid Unstable Crypto Market
  5. Nothing Ear 2 Renders, Promo Image and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Apple Reality Pro Headset Component Images Leak Online Ahead of Launch: Report
  7. E-Rupee Worth Over Rs. 130 Crore in Circulation, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
  8. BTC Climbs Close to $25,000 Again, Pulls ETH and Most Altcoins Towards Profits
  9. Realme C33 2023 With 6.5-Inch Display, UniSoC T612 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. PM Modi Meets Nokia CEO, Discusses India’s Digital Infrastructure, 5G journey, 6G Ambitions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.