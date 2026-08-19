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Poco F9 Ultra Appears in Leaked Diagram; Tipped to Be More Expensive Than Earlier Anticipated

Poco F9 Ultra will reportedly be launched globally in at least a 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 August 2026 14:57 IST
Poco F9 Ultra Appears in Leaked Diagram; Tipped to Be More Expensive Than Earlier Anticipated

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F9 Ultra features a 6,500mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Poco F9 Ultra might sport a hole-punch display cutout
  • Poco F9 Ultra could be the company’s next flagship phone
  • Poco has yet to confirm the launch of the new Ultra handset
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Poco F8 Ultra was launched in select global markets in November last year, as the Xiaomi sub-brand's new flagship phone. The smartphone maker appears to have started gearing up to launch its next-generation Poco F series handset, as key details recently began surfacing online. Now, a purported diagram of the rumoured Poco F9 Ultra has been shared online, which hints at the phone's front design. Moreover, the price of the smartphone in the EU has been leaked again, suggesting that the phone could be more expensive than earlier expected, while also seeing a notable price increase compared to its predecessor.

Poco F9 Ultra Design, Price (Expected)

In a post on X, tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared a purported diagram of the Poco F9 Ultra, teasing the phone's design. The upcoming handset is shown to sport a flat touchscreen, featuring a centred hole-punch display cutout at the top, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls. It might also boast relatively thin bezels. The power button and volume controls will reportedly be placed on the right side of the phone.

Meanwhile, a USB Type-C port is expected to be placed on the bottom of the Poco F9 Ultra, which will enable wired fast charging. Next to the port, the SIM tray could be placed. Further, the leaker claims that the Poco F9 Ultra will be launched in select global markets with a price tag of EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,33,000) for the variant featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

This is notably higher than its predecessor, as the Poco F8 Ultra is currently listed on the Xiaomi France online store at EUR 629 (about Rs. 70,000) for the top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. Moreover, the price is also higher than what was earlier expected. Recently, a report highlighted that the Poco F9 Ultra will debut in the EU at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000) for the same variant as mentioned above.

In terms of specifications, the Poco F9 Ultra will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The smartphone is said to ship with Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It might also feature LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage. It is said to carry a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back and a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

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Further reading: Poco F9 Ultra, Poco, Poco F9 Ultra Design, Poco F9 Ultra Price, Poco F9 Ultra Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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