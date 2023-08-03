Technology News
Poco M6 Pro 5G Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC; Design Renders, Price in India Leaked

Poco M6 Pro 5G’s other specifications and storage options have also been leaked.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 August 2023 19:54 IST
Poco M6 Pro 5G Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC; Design Renders, Price in India Leaked

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M6 Pro 5G will sport a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Poco M6 Pro 5G will debut in India on August 5
  • The phone will be sold in a cyan colourway
  • Poco M6 Pro 5G has a 437,000+ AnTuTu score

Poco recently confirmed that the Poco M6 Pro 5G will launch in India on August 5 and it will be made available via Flipkart. Ahead of its debut, the company has confirmed the processor details of the handset and has also been revealed its AnTuTu score. Meanwhile, the phone's expected price in India, design renders, as well as RAM and storage configurations have also leaked online. It is being tipped to come in three RAM and storage options.

According to the Flipkart landing page for the Poco M6 Pro 5G, the handset will be equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. The company also claims that the smartphone has achieved a score of over 4,37,000 on AnTuTu. Additionally, the phone has been teased to come in a Cyan colour option with a dual rear camera setup and an LED flash. The phone will sport a rectangular camera island in Black, which will also have Poco's branding.

Furthermore, the Poco M6 Pro 5G is shown to get the power button and the volume button on the right edge.

Meanwhile, Pricebaba has leaked the design renders of the Poco M6 Pro 5G, along with its expected price in India, RAM and storage options, and other specifications. The renders show a hole-punch display and the teased Cyan Blue colourway along with a Black colour option. 

Poco M6 Pro 5G renders Poco M6 Pro 5G

Photo Credit: Pricebaba

A speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and a single microphone are visible at the bottom. The handset also appears to have a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top. As per the report, the smartphone will reportedly come in 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB configurations priced at Rs. 14,999, Rs. 15,999, and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

The phone is tipped to sport a 6.79-inch IPS LCD punch-hole display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is likely to pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor on the rear panel. For selfies and video calls, it could feature an 8-megapixel or a 5-megapixel front camera. The Poco M6 Pro 5G is also said to house a 5,000mah battery with 18W fast charging support. Apart from these, the phone is also tipped to get a Black colour option. 

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Poco M6 Pro 5G, Poco M6 Pro 5G specifications, Poco
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
