Lava Blaze 5G smartphone is now available in an 8GB RAM variant in India. The smartphone, which was originally launched with 4GB RAM in November last year, is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The handset has been launched in India priced under Rs. 15,000. Though the new 8GB RAM variant of the Lava Blaze 5G is exactly the same as the one launched back in November, it now runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box. It also supports RAM expansion technology offering up to 8GB of virtual RAM.

Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM price in India, availability

The Lava Blaze 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available at a price of Rs. 12,999 via Lava online store and Amazon India. The RAM can also be virtually expanded up to 8GB using unused internal storage.

Lava Blaze 5G also has 4GB and 6GB RAM options priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively. It comes in Glass Green and Glass Blue colour options.

Lava Blaze 5G 8GB specifications

The dual-SIM Lava Blaze 5G now runs Android 13 out-of-the-box. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD (720x1,600) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Internally, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that comes paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Users can expand the storage capacity of the Lava Blaze 5G up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. Additionally, a Virtual RAM feature is also available that extends the RAM by an additional 8GB.

For optics, the smartphone gets a triple camera setup at the back, led by a 50-megapixel main camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera. Furthermore, the Lava Blaze 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports USB Type-C charging.

In terms of connectivity, the Lava Blaze 5G gets 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 165.3x76.4x8.9mm and weighs 207 grams. In April this year, Lava Blaze 2 was launched in India priced at Rs. 8,999.

