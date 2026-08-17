Technology News
English Edition

Poco M8x 5G Could Launch in India Under Rs. 20,000, Key Specifications Tipped

Poco M8x 5G is said to run on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 August 2026 09:33 IST
Poco M8x 5G Could Launch in India Under Rs. 20,000, Key Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Poco

The handset is expected to join the M8 Power 5G in the company's lineup

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco M8x 5G is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India
  • The purported handset is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch 120Hz display
  • It may be powered by Dimensity 6300 chip and run on HyperOS 3
Advertisement

The Poco M8x 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. It is expected to arrive as the latest addition to the M8-series lineup, which already comprises the Poco M8 and recently launched Poco M8 Power. While the company has teased its design, a launch date has yet to be announced. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a tipster has leaked the purported price and key hardware details of the upcoming handset.

Poco M8x 5G Price, Specifications (Expected)

According to an X post by tipster Yogesh Brar, the POCO M8x 5G could be priced at under Rs. 20,000 in India. For comparison, the launch price of the Poco M8 5G was set at Rs. 18,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the recently launched Poco M8 Power 5G starts at Rs. s. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and onboard storage variant.

The tipster claims that the upcoming Poco handset will sport a 6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also tipped to support expandable storage.

The Poco M8x 5G could pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. The handset is said to run on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box.

The leak comes shortly after Poco confirmed the arrival of the Poco M8x 5G in India. A dedicated microsite for the handset has revealed that it will be available via Flipkart. Based on the teaser, the upcoming phone could sport a textured flat rear panel and a square-shaped camera module positioned in the top-left corner.

The Poco M8x 5G can be seen in a green finish with gold-coloured accents around the frame and camera island. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right side of the frame, while the left side is clean.

We can expect more details about the Poco M8x 5G, including its launch date, key specifications, features, and pricing, to be revealed in the coming days.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco M8x 5G, Poco M8x 5G Price in India, Poco M8x 5G Launch, Poco M8x 5G Features, Poco M8x 5G Specifications, Poco
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Krafton Announces BGMI Lite for India, Set to Launch by the End of 2026

Related Stories

Poco M8x 5G Could Launch in India Under Rs. 20,000, Key Specifications Tipped
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra New Leak Suggests Imminent Launch
  2. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Camera Samples, Live Photo Features Revealed
  3. Is the 'Ultra' Era Ending? Xiaomi 18 Ultra Reportedly Scrapped
  4. Krafton Confirms BGMI Lite Is Coming to India by the End of 2026
  5. Poco F9 Pro, Poco F9 Ultra Leak Reveals European Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y31T 5G India Launch Confirmed; Full Specifications List, Design, and More Listed Online
  2. Vivo Y51 Pro 5G, Vivo Y31 and More Y Series Phones Receive Price Hikes in India: Check New Prices
  3. Xiaomi 18 Ultra Launch Reportedly Scrapped With 'Pro Max' Becoming Top Flagship; Oppo, Vivo to Follow Suit
  4. Bitcoin Falls Below $63,000 as Middle East Tensions Weigh on Crypto
  5. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Camera Samples Reveal 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor; Leak Suggests 9,100mAh Battery
  6. Vivo Y31T Specifications, Design Leak Ahead of Launch, Tipped to Feature 7,200mAh Battery
  7. Kingdom Hearts IV Will Launch in Late 2027, Square Enix Confirms
  8. Poco M8x 5G India Launch Date Announced; to Feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Chipset
  9. Pova 8 Pro 5G Full Specifications List, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  10. Poco F9 Pro, Poco F9 Ultra European Prices and Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »