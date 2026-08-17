The Poco M8x 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. It is expected to arrive as the latest addition to the M8-series lineup, which already comprises the Poco M8 and recently launched Poco M8 Power. While the company has teased its design, a launch date has yet to be announced. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a tipster has leaked the purported price and key hardware details of the upcoming handset.

Poco M8x 5G Price, Specifications (Expected)

According to an X post by tipster Yogesh Brar, the POCO M8x 5G could be priced at under Rs. 20,000 in India. For comparison, the launch price of the Poco M8 5G was set at Rs. 18,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the recently launched Poco M8 Power 5G starts at Rs. s. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and onboard storage variant.

POCO M8x 5G



- 6.9" IPS LCD HD+, 120Hz

- MediaTek Dimensity 6300

- 4GB RAM

- 128GB Storage (expandable)

- 6,000mAh Battery, 33W charging

- HyperOS 3



Price: Under Rs 20k — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) August 16, 2026

The tipster claims that the upcoming Poco handset will sport a 6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also tipped to support expandable storage.

The Poco M8x 5G could pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. The handset is said to run on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 out of the box.

The leak comes shortly after Poco confirmed the arrival of the Poco M8x 5G in India. A dedicated microsite for the handset has revealed that it will be available via Flipkart. Based on the teaser, the upcoming phone could sport a textured flat rear panel and a square-shaped camera module positioned in the top-left corner.

The Poco M8x 5G can be seen in a green finish with gold-coloured accents around the frame and camera island. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right side of the frame, while the left side is clean.

We can expect more details about the Poco M8x 5G, including its launch date, key specifications, features, and pricing, to be revealed in the coming days.