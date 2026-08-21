Poco M8x 5G was launched in India on Friday, as the third model in the company's mid-range M8 lineup. The phone joins Poco M8 5G and the Poco M8 Power, which was recently launched in India. The new smartphone will be available for purchase in India via an e-commerce platform in three distinct colour options, with the green shade boasting a vegan leather finish on the back. The new Poco M8x 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen series chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. It also gets a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel main shooter.

Poco M8x 5G Price in India, Availability

Poco M8x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 20,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 22,999. The company is offering a Rs. 2,000 bank discount to customers.

The new smartphone will go on sale in India on August 27 at 12 pm IST via Flipkart. The Poco M8x 5G is offered in Black, Blue, and Leather Green colour options.

Poco M8x 5G Specifications, Features

The Poco M8x 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that ships with Xiaomi's latest Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The tech firm promises four OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the handset. The Poco M8x 5G sports a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) LCD touchscreen with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, Wet Touch 2.0 for better touch response when used with wet or damp fingers, TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Circadian Friendly, and Flicker Free certifications. The company claims that the phone ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Powering the Poco M8x 5G is an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 4nm process. The company claims that the SoC helps the handset launch apps 43 percent faster. Moreover, the smartphone is claimed to have scored more than 6,50,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The Poco M8x 5G also features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For optics, the Poco M8x 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, offering 2x digital zoom. Moreover, it features a 2-megapixel macro camera on the back. The smartphone also boasts an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone can record up to 1080p videos.

The Poco M8x 5G is backed by a 7,900mAh battery, while offering support for 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging. The tech firm claims that the phone will provide about 35 hours of social media scrolling, 27 days of messaging, 13 hours of GPS-based navigation, or 64 hours of music playback on a single charge. The Poco M8x 5G also features a triple cooling solution, with a 12,439 sq mm graphite cooling area, a 1,924 sq mm copper foil layer, and a 3.5W thermal gel, for thermal management.

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