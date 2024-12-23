Technology News
Poco X7 5G Specifications Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC, IP68 Rating

Poco X7 5G is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 December 2024 14:34 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 14 Pro was unveiled in China in September

  • Poco X7 5G is expected to launch soon
  • Poco could include a 5,110mAh battery on the phone
  • It is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel main rear camera sensor
Poco X7 5G is expected to launch soon as the successor to Poco X6. While we wait for the official announcement, specifications of the unannounced phone have appeared online. The Poco X7 5G is said to ship with a 1.5K resolution display and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor. Its predecessor, the Poco X6, also had a similar display, but was equipped with a Snapdragon chipset. It was launched in India in January alongside the X6 Pro. Notably, Poco recently launched the C75 and M7 Pro in the country. 

Poco X7 5G Specifications (Tipped)

Tipster Paras Guglani shared the alleged specifications of the global variant of the Poco X7 5G. As per the tipster, the upcoming Poco phone will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification. The screen is said to have TÜV Rheinland eye care certification and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 coating.

The handset could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The chipset is said to have 7,04,404 score on AnTuTu and the handset might support virtual RAM expansion feature.

Poco X7 5G is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel main rear camera sensor with OIS support and 2x optical zoom. On the front, the handset may boast a 20-megapixel sensor. The phone is said to offer AI features including Al Image Expansion, Al Film, and Al Erase Pro for photo editing

Poco could include a 5,110mAh battery with 45W Turbo charging support on the X7 5G. The battery unit is likely to offer up to 1,600 charging cycles. Further, the handset is said to have an IP68-rating for dust and water resistance.

The leak indicates that the Poco X7 5G shares many characteristics with the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, which was launched in India recently. 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
