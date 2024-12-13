Technology News
Poco X7 5G Design Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online

Poco X7 5G could launch with a triple rear camera setup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 December 2024 13:05 IST
Poco X7 5G Design Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X7 5G is expected to succeed the Poco X6 5G (pictured)

  • Poco X7 5G will likely get a 6.67-inch 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED display
  • The handset could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC
  • The Poco X7 5G may house a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging
Poco X7 5G is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Poco X6 5G, which was unveiled in India in January. The global variant of the purported handset has previously been spotted on Geekbench. The phone is tipped to offer similar specifications as the Redmi Note 14 Pro, which was launched in the country earlier this month alongside a base and a Pro+ variant. Now, leaked design renders of the anticipated Poco X7 5G as well as some of its expected key features have surfaced online now.

Poco X7 5G Design, Colour Options

The Poco X7 5G will get a triple rear camera setup, alongside an LED flash unit placed within a large, centred squircle module, according to leaked renders shared in a Passionategeekz report. The handset appears in green, and silver shades as well as a black and yellow colourway with dual-tone finishes.

poco x7 5g passionategeekz inline poco x7

Poco X7 5G leaked renders
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

 

The power button and volume rocker of the rumoured Poco X7 5G handset are placed on the right edge. The display has a centred hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera. The design of the leaked render is similar to that of Redmi's Note 14 Pro.

Poco X7 5G Features (Expected)

The Poco X7 5G is tipped to come with a camera setup similar to the Redmi Note 14 Pro. This means the handset could carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel OV02B10 macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone could get a 20-megapixel sensor.

Poco X7 5G is said to be equipped with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC. It is expected to ship with Android 14-based HyperOS and house a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
