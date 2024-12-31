Poco X7 5G series is set to launch in India on January 9. The lineup will include a base Poco X7 5G and a Poco X7 Pro 5G variant. The phones are confirmed to be available in the country through Flipkart. The company has now teased the designs of both upcoming smartphones. It has revealed the chipset details of the Pro model as well. Several leaks have previously suggested the expected key features of the Poco X7 5G series handsets.

Poco X7 5G Series Design, Features

The design of the Poco X7 5G and the Poco X7 Pro 5G have been teased in a series of X posts by the company. They are listed on the respective Flipkart microsites of the handsets as well. The base variant appears with a centred, squircle rear camera module. Meanwhile, the Pro option is seen with a pill-shaped island with circular camera slots placed on the top left corner of the rear panel. Both phones are seen in the brand's signature black and yellow colourway.

Another post from the company confirms that the Poco X7 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC. Earlier leaks claimed that the vanilla model could get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset. The leaks suggested the base Poco X7 5G could launch in silver and green colour options too. The Pro variant has been tipped to arrive in a dual-tone black and green colourway as well.

The design teasers reveal that the Poco X7 5G series handsets will get 50-megapixel main cameras. The Pro version is tipped to get a Sony IMX882 sensor. The vanilla option could come with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The handsets could get IP68-rated builds as well.

The base Poco X7 5G will reportedly get a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED 1.5K display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Meanwhile, the Pro model could carry a 6.67-inch CrystalRez 1.5K AMOLED screen. The Poco X7 and X7 Pro may pack 5,110mAh and 6,000mAh batteries with support 45W and 90W fast charging support, respectively.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.