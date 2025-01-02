Poco X7 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on January 9 alongside the base Poco X7 5G. The company has previously confirmed the Flipkart availability of the handsets in the country and teased their designs. The chipset details of the Pro option had also been revealed earlier. Now, Poco has confirmed the battery size of the upcoming Poco X7 Pro 5G model. Several leaks and reports have previously hinted at the expected key specifications of the Poco X7 series smartphones.

Poco X7 Pro 5G Battery Size, Other Features

The Poco X7 Pro 5G will be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, an X post by the company confirmed. Meanwhile, a promotional poster on the Flipkart (app) microsite of the handset confirms that it will support 90W wired fast charging.

The Indian variant of the Poco X7 Pro 5G is teased to launch in the under Rs. 30,000 segment. It is confirmed to come with support for LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 onboard storage, AI temperature control, and “Wildboost optimisation 3.0."

An earlier post revealed that the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC. The phone's design teaser suggests that it will get a 50-megapixel OIS-supported dual rear camera unit. The primary camera is expected to use a Sony IMX882 sensor.

Poco X7 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch in India on January 9 at 5:30pm IST. Globally, Poco has also teased the launch of a Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition, to be unveiled on the same day.

Notably, no features of the base Poco X7 5G have been confirmed yet. The design teaser reveals that the phone will carry an AI-backed 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. It is tipped to get a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Poco X7 Pro 5G could sport a 6.67-inch CrystalRez 1.5K AMOLED screen. The vanilla Poco X7 could have a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED 1.5K display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and a 5,110mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Both phones are expected to get IP68-rated builds for dust and water resistance.