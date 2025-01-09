Poco X7 5G series was launched in India on Thursday. The lineup includes the Poco X7 5G and the Poco X7 Pro 5G handset. The base model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset and carries a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The Pro variant, on the other hand, comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC, a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. Both handsets sport 50-megapixel main cameras and 20-megapixel selfie shooters.

Poco X7 5G, Poco X7 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

Poco X7 5G price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is marked at Rs. 23,999. The phone comes in Cosmic Silver, Glacier Green and Poco Yellow shades.

The 8GB + 256GB configuration of the Poco X7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 26,999. The 12GB + 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 28,999. It is offered in Nebula Green, Obsidian Black and Poco Yellow colourways.

The Pro and vanilla models of the Poco X7 5G series will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting February 14 and February 17, respectively. ICICI Bank customers can avail of Rs. 2,000 bank offer. Poco X7 Pro 5G buyers can enjoy an additional Rs. 1,000 discount coupon on the first day of sale.

Poco X7 5G, Poco X7 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

The Poco X7 5G sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 3,000nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Meanwhile, the Poco X7 Pro 5G gets a 6.73-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display with 3,200nits peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Pro variant screen has the same refresh rate and touch sampling rate as the base model.

The base Poco X7 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, while the Pro variant has a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC. The vanilla option supports LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 2.2 onboard storage and ships with Android 14-based HyperOS. The Poco X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 out-of-the-box and has support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Both handsets are slated to receive three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

In the camera department, the Poco X7 5G features an unspecified 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with a f/1.59 aperture and OIS and EIS, while the Pro model has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor. Both handsets are equipped with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. They are equipped with AI-backed imaging, photo editing and other performance-boosting tools like Poco AI Notes.

The Poco X7 Pro 5G packs a 6,550mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge support which is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 100 percent in 47 minutes. The Poco X7 5G, on the other hand, carries a 5,500mAh cell with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Connectivity options for the handsets include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. Both the Poco X7 5G series handsets are claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. They are also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certified, and feature dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.