Poco X7 Pro 5G With Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC Launched in India Alongside Poco X7 5G: Price, Specifications

Poco X7 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2025 18:47 IST
Poco X7 Pro 5G With Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC Launched in India Alongside Poco X7 5G: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X7 Pro 5G is said to meet IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • Poco X7 5G sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display
  • The Pro variant gets a 6.73-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED screen
  • Both handsets carry 20-megapixel selfie shooters
Poco X7 5G series was launched in India on Thursday. The lineup includes the Poco X7 5G and the Poco X7 Pro 5G handset. The base model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset and carries a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The Pro variant, on the other hand, comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC, a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. Both handsets sport 50-megapixel main cameras and 20-megapixel selfie shooters. 

Poco X7 5G, Poco X7 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

Poco X7 5G price in India starts at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is marked at Rs. 23,999. The phone comes in Cosmic Silver, Glacier Green and Poco Yellow shades.

The 8GB + 256GB configuration of the Poco X7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 26,999. The 12GB + 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 28,999. It is offered in Nebula Green, Obsidian Black and Poco Yellow colourways.

The Pro and vanilla models of the Poco X7 5G series will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting February 14 and February 17, respectively. ICICI Bank customers can avail of Rs. 2,000 bank offer. Poco X7 Pro 5G buyers can enjoy an additional Rs. 1,000 discount coupon on the first day of sale.

Poco X7 5G, Poco X7 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

The Poco X7 5G sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 3,000nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Meanwhile, the Poco X7 Pro 5G gets a 6.73-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display with 3,200nits peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Pro variant screen has the same refresh rate and touch sampling rate as the base model.

The base Poco X7 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, while the Pro variant has a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC. The vanilla option supports LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 2.2 onboard storage and ships with Android 14-based HyperOS. The Poco X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 out-of-the-box and has support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Both handsets are slated to receive three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

In the camera department, the Poco X7 5G features an unspecified 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with a f/1.59 aperture and OIS and EIS, while the Pro model has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor. Both handsets are equipped with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. They are equipped with AI-backed imaging, photo editing and other performance-boosting tools like Poco AI Notes.

The Poco X7 Pro 5G packs a 6,550mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge support which is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 100 percent in 47 minutes. The Poco X7 5G, on the other hand, carries a 5,500mAh cell with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Connectivity options for the handsets include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. Both the Poco X7 5G series handsets are claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. They are also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certified, and feature dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Poco X7 Pro 5G, Poco X7 Pro 5G price in India, Poco X7 5G, Poco X7 5G price in India, Poco X7 5G India launch, Poco X7 Pro 5G India launch, Poco X7 Pro 5G features, Poco X7 5G features, Poco X7 5G series, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Comment
