Qualcomm to Keep Supplying Apple With Chips in 2023, Q4 Revenue Forecast Falls Short of Estimates

Qualcomm said it was now expecting to have the vast majority of 5G modem share for the 2023 iPhone launch.

By Reuters |  Updated: 3 November 2022 12:11 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Qualcomm has implemented a hiring freeze, would make further cuts to operating expenses as needed

Highlights
  • Qualcomm's revenue from handsets business rose 40 percent in Q4
  • A slump in demand is believed to be plaguing the wider industry
  • Qualcomm estimating minimal contribution from Apple in fiscal 2025

Qualcomm's forecast for holiday-quarter revenue fell about $2 billion (roughly Rs. 17,000 crore) short of Street estimates, as the chipmaker struggles with a slump in sales to smartphone customers, sending its shares down 7 percent in after-hours trading.

The company also projected a lower-than-expected profit for the quarter, and said it expected a low double-digit percentage decline in handset volumes this year, compared with its prior forecast of a mid-single-digit percentage drop.

Qualcomm's disappointing forecast comes shortly after both Intel and AMD cut their earnings estimates, in a sign that the slump in demand is plaguing the wider industry.

Chipmakers including Texas Instruments and Micron Technology have also raised concerns about a sharp drop in demand from electronics companies as consumers curb their discretionary spending due to decades-high inflation, rising interest rates and fears of an economic slowdown.

A recovery in the smartphone market could be pushed to the second half of 2023 from the first half, IDC analyst Nabila Popal said.

"Demand has dropped globally, but very much so in China as well as in emerging markets. This is what's actually pulling (down) the smartphone market the most," she said.

The easing of chip shortages and supply-chain bottlenecks in recent quarters has led to excess inventory at smartphone makers, with Qualcomm estimating about eight to 10 weeks worth of "elevated inventory" that could take a couple of quarters to work through.

Qualcomm Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala said the holiday-quarter could be the bottom in terms of inventory as manufacturers use up their existing chips.

Revenue from Qualcomm's handsets business, which accounts for more than half its total sales, rose 40 percent in the fourth quarter that ended September. 25, although revenue from chips that enable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections fell by a fifth.

It was not all doom and gloom for Qualcomm as it won more business from Apple, which the chipmaker has been trying to rely less on, and said the company would start to see benefits from its increased share of chips Samsung uses in the March quarter.

Qualcomm said it was now expecting to have the vast majority of 5G modem share for the 2023 iPhone launch, up from a previous assumption of 20 percent. It also said on a post-earnings call that it was assuming minimal contribution from Apple in fiscal 2025.

"We believe Apple will drive some growth in the December quarter...but the Android market is extremely weak and many new premium-tier foldable models that were launched a few months ago did not sell well at all," said Kinngai Chan, analyst at Summit Insights Group.

The company is also facing stiffer competition from Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek in the higher-end Android market, said Runar Bjørhovde, research analyst at Canalys.

Qualcomm forecast current-quarter revenue between $9.2 billion (roughly Rs. 76,200 crore) and $10 billion (roughly Rs. 83,000 crore), compared with analysts' estimates of $12.02 billion (roughly Rs. 99,600 crore), according to Refinitiv. It expects adjusted earnings per share of between $2.25 (roughly Rs. 180) and $2.45 (roughly Rs. 200), versus expectations of $3.42 (roughly Rs. 280).

To cope with the tough macroeconomic environment, Qualcomm Chief Executive Cristiano Amon told analysts the company had implemented a hiring freeze and would make further cuts to operating expenses as needed.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Qualcomm, Apple
