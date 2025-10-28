Technology News
English Edition

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Tipped to Support LPDDR6 RAM, UFS 5.0 Storage

Qualcomm recently launched its flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which uses TSMC’s 3nm process.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2025 17:12 IST
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Tipped to Support LPDDR6 RAM, UFS 5.0 Storage

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip was internally codenamed SM8850

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 SoC might support up to LPDDR6 RAM
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 chip phones could feature UFS 5.0 storage
  • Qualcomm has yet to confirm the launch
Advertisement

Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip is expected to launch next year during the firm's annual Snapdragon Summit. The chipmaker recently unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which powers recently unveiled flagship phones like the OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, Red Magic 11 Pro, Nubia Z80 Ultra, and the Xiaomi 17 lineup. This year's chipset is built on a 3nm process technology and supports LPDDR5x RAM. A tipster now claims that the purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 6, will be fabricated using TSMC's 2nm process technology and supports LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.0 storage.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Tipped to Increase Cost of Flagship Phones

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked key details about the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. The user, who has a good track record of leaking mobile-related information, believes that the chip will be produced using TSMC's 2nm N2P process technology and phones equipped with these chips could be more expensive than their predecessors. The phones powered by the purported chip might support LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.0 onboard storage.

Moreover, Qualcomm's N2P-based Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 chipset is tipped to offer improved power efficiency and performance compared to the N2 technology. The tipster recently claimed that the chipset has been codenamed SM8975, succeeding the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which is internally referred to as SM8850.

This year's flagships, like the OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, and iQOO 15 are powered by the flagship 3nm chip. Similarly, it is safe to assume that the purported Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip will debut on next year's flagship handsets.

According to TSMC, the N2P technology provides a 5 percent performance improvement over chips made on the company's current process. It maintains the same architecture rules as the N2 technology, while accounting for “the majority of N2 adoptions”. Additionally, N2P is claimed to deliver 18 percent faster speeds while consuming the same amount of energy and 36 percent enhanced efficiency at the same speed as the N2 with a 2nm node.

Additionally, the chipmaker claims that the N2P technology offers 1.2 times logic density and 1.15 times chip density over the 3nm N3E process. N2X features two elements, including the “ultra-high performance” standard cell and a “high-speed” device to provide a combined faster speed of 10 percent. We can expect to learn more about chips produced using the N2P process in the coming months.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Snapdragon 8 Gen 6, Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Chipset, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Series, Snapdragon 8 series, Qualcomm
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Anthropic Releases Microsoft Excel Support in Claude, Adds New Agentic Skills for Financial Tasks
Next-Gen Xbox Will Reportedly Run Windows With a TV-Optimised Interface on Top, Support Steam

Related Stories

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Tipped to Support LPDDR6 RAM, UFS 5.0 Storage
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. iPhone 17 Review
  3. Adobe Will Now Let You Generate Audio Tracks and Voiceovers in Firefly
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Battlefield 6's Free-to-Play Battle Royale Mode Launches October 28
  6. Massive Data Breach Leaves 183 Million Email Accounts Exposed: Details
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Tipped to Support LPDDR6 RAM, UFS 5.0 Storage
  8. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook
#Latest Stories
  1. Cat Adventure Game Stray is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Essential in November
  2. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook and LinkedIn
  3. Coinbase Partners Citi to Boost Stablecoin Adoption Amidst Growing Institutional Interest
  4. Adobe Will Now Let You Edit YouTube Shorts on the Premiere App
  5. Ant Group Registers ‘Antcoin’ Trademark in Hong Kong as China Tightens Crypto Rules
  6. iPhone Air Production Reportedly Remains Unchanged Amidst Speculation of Manufacturing Cuts
  7. Samsung Reportedly Working on Pro Camera Presets With Quick Share Support With One UI 8.5 Update
  8. Adobe Introduces AI Assistant in Photoshop, New AI Audio and Video Tools in Firefly
  9. US Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Ban Elected US Officials From Trading Crypto
  10. Realme C85 Pro Reportedly Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »