Sony is reportedly considering delaying its next-generation console, the PlayStation 6, to as late as 2029. The company was initially rumoured to be targeting a 2027 launch for the PS6, but according to a new report, the next-gen PlayStation console could be pushed back to 2028 or even 2029 due to growing memory shortage driven by AI demand.

PS6 Could be Delayed

Last month, an industry analyst claimed that the PS6 could be delayed beyond 2028 as Sony was planning to extend the PS5's life cycle. Now, a new Bloomberg report has claimed that the launch of the company's next-gen console could potentially be pushed to as late as 2029.

Citing people familiar with Sony's plans, the report claimed the PlayStation parent was considering delaying the launch of the PS6 to 2028 or even 2029 due to ongoing RAM and memory shortages and price hikes driven by AI demand.

Delaying the PS6 beyond 2027 would disrupt Sony's release cadence for its home consoles. The company has launched a new gen console every seven years since the PS3. The PS5 and the Xbox Series S/X were released in 2020 and are now nearly six years old.

The Bloomberg report also claimed that Nintendo was considering hiking the price of the Switch 2 in 2026. The hybrid console was launched last year at the price of $449.99 in US and has since sold over 17 million units.

Sony has not revealed its plans for its next-gen console but is believed to be developing the PS6. Last year, leaks claimed that PS6 and the next-gen Xbox would be launched in 2027.

However, an Insider Gaming report in December claimed that the growing chip crisis fuelled by AI demand could delay the PS6 and the next Xbox. Rising RAM and memory prices have reportedly become a concern for platform holders like Sony and Microsoft.

More recently, AMD CEO Lisa Su suggested that the next-gen Xbox console, which runs on a custom AMD chip, was on track to launch in 2027. Microsoft, however, has not “fully internally committed” to that launch window.