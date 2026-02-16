Technology News
Sony Could Reportedly Delay PS6 to as Late as 2029 Due to RAM Shortage

Sony has not shared its launch plans for its next-gen console.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 February 2026 20:07 IST
Sony Could Reportedly Delay PS6 to as Late as 2029 Due to RAM Shortage

Photo Credit: Sony

The PS6 was initially believed to be targeting launch in 2027

Highlights
  • PS5 and Xbox Series S/X launched in 2020
  • PS6 and the next-gen Xbox are currently in development
  • AI demand has led to RAM and memory shortages
Sony is reportedly considering delaying its next-generation console, the PlayStation 6, to as late as 2029. The company was initially rumoured to be targeting a 2027 launch for the PS6, but according to a new report, the next-gen PlayStation console could be pushed back to 2028 or even 2029 due to growing memory shortage driven by AI demand.

PS6 Could be Delayed

Last month, an industry analyst claimed that the PS6 could be delayed beyond 2028 as Sony was planning to extend the PS5's life cycle. Now, a new Bloomberg report has claimed that the launch of the company's next-gen console could potentially be pushed to as late as 2029.

Citing people familiar with Sony's plans, the report claimed the PlayStation parent was considering delaying the launch of the PS6 to 2028 or even 2029 due to ongoing RAM and memory shortages and price hikes driven by AI demand.

Delaying the PS6 beyond 2027 would disrupt Sony's release cadence for its home consoles. The company has launched a new gen console every seven years since the PS3. The PS5 and the Xbox Series S/X were released in 2020 and are now nearly six years old.

The Bloomberg report also claimed that Nintendo was considering hiking the price of the Switch 2 in 2026. The hybrid console was launched last year at the price of $449.99 in US and has since sold over 17 million units.

Sony has not revealed its plans for its next-gen console but is believed to be developing the PS6. Last year, leaks claimed that PS6 and the next-gen Xbox would be launched in 2027.

However, an Insider Gaming report in December claimed that the growing chip crisis fuelled by AI demand could delay the PS6 and the next Xbox. Rising RAM and memory prices have reportedly become a concern for platform holders like Sony and Microsoft.

More recently, AMD CEO Lisa Su suggested that the next-gen Xbox console, which runs on a custom AMD chip, was on track to launch in 2027. Microsoft, however, has not “fully internally committed” to that launch window.

Further reading: PS6, PlayStation 6, Sony, PlayStation, RAM shortage, Microsoft, Xbox
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
