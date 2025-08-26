Realme is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone with a 15,000mAh battery capacity at the company's upcoming 'Realme 828 Fan Festival' on August 27. While most details about this smartphone remain under wraps, the company has teased a key design element of the purported handset. It will feature a built-in cooling fan that might help in thermal management. Apart from this, we also get a good look at the phone's rear panel in a second colourway. It is currently unclear whether this will be a concept phone, or whether it will be available to consumers.

Realme Teases Cooling Features on Upcoming Smartphone

Realme Indonesia teased its upcoming handset via a reel on Instagram. The brand called it a "Chill Fan Phone" and said that it will feature a “built-in AC”. There appears to be a grille on the left frame of the phone through which air may escape, cooling the handset.

The upcoming Realme smartphone, which is expected to feature a 15,000mAh battery, is seen in a blue colourway on the new Instagram reel. This a slightly more saturated colourway than the IceSense blue colour option on the Realme GT 7T. The back panel is curved around the edges. However, the frame of the phone is not colour matched to the back panel, and it sports a metallic finish.

Interestingly, its camera module also appears to be identical to the aforementioned handset. There is a square-shaped camera island in the top-left corner which is expected to house the sensors. It's currently unclear how many cameras the unannounced Realme smartphone will feature.

The teaser also shows a circular LED flash similar to the Realme GT 7T. It will come with the Realme branding on the bottom half.

Notably, Realme showcased a Realme GT concept phone in May. It featured a 10,000mAh battery with 320W fast charging support. Despite packing such a large battery, the concept device measured under 8.5mm in thickness and tipped the scales at just over 200 grams.

At the time, the brand said it had a ‘Mini Diamond' architecture with a rearranged layout of internal components to make room for the massive battery. The phone also sported a semi-transparent back panel.

However, it remains to be seen whether this is actually the handset which Realme will announce at its 828 Fan Festival. We can expect more details to be revealed closer to its August 27 showcase.