Technology News
English Edition

Realme Says Upcoming 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature Built-in Cooling Fan

The upcoming Realme phone's camera island is identical to the unit on the Realme GT 7T.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 August 2025 12:09 IST
Realme Says Upcoming 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature Built-in Cooling Fan

Photo Credit: Instagram/ Realme

Realme's upcoming phone appears to have a vent grille on the left side of the frame

Highlights
  • The upcoming Realme handset will feature a built-in cooling fan
  • It is shown in a blue colourway with a back panel curved at the edges
  • The phone will be unveiled at the Realme 828 Fan Festival on August 28
Advertisement

Realme is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone with a 15,000mAh battery capacity at the company's upcoming 'Realme 828 Fan Festival' on August 27. While most details about this smartphone remain under wraps, the company has teased a key design element of the purported handset. It will feature a built-in cooling fan that might help in thermal management. Apart from this, we also get a good look at the phone's rear panel in a second colourway. It is currently unclear whether this will be a concept phone, or whether it will be available to consumers.

Realme Teases Cooling Features on Upcoming Smartphone

Realme Indonesia teased its upcoming handset via a reel on Instagram. The brand called it a "Chill Fan Phone" and said that it will feature a “built-in AC”. There appears to be a grille on the left frame of the phone through which air may escape, cooling the handset.

The upcoming Realme smartphone, which is expected to feature a 15,000mAh battery, is seen in a blue colourway on the new Instagram reel. This a slightly more saturated colourway than the IceSense blue colour option on the Realme GT 7T. The back panel is curved around the edges. However, the frame of the phone is not colour matched to the back panel, and it sports a metallic finish.

Interestingly, its camera module also appears to be identical to the aforementioned handset. There is a square-shaped camera island in the top-left corner which is expected to house the sensors. It's currently unclear how many cameras the unannounced Realme smartphone will feature.

The teaser also shows a circular LED flash similar to the Realme GT 7T. It will come with the Realme branding on the bottom half.

Notably, Realme showcased a Realme GT concept phone in May. It featured a 10,000mAh battery with 320W fast charging support. Despite packing such a large battery, the concept device measured under 8.5mm in thickness and tipped the scales at just over 200 grams.

At the time, the brand said it had a ‘Mini Diamond' architecture with a rearranged layout of internal components to make room for the massive battery. The phone also sported a semi-transparent back panel.

However, it remains to be seen whether this is actually the handset which Realme will announce at its 828 Fan Festival. We can expect more details to be revealed closer to its August 27 showcase.

Realme GT 7T

Realme GT 7T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 7000mAh battery and 120W fast-charging support
  • Bright display
  • IP69 rating
  • Excellent for gaming
  • AI features are useful
  • Bad
  • No Corning screen protection
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
Read detailed Realme GT 7T review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT Concept Phone, Realme 10000mAh Phone, Chase Xu, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price and Key Specifications Reportedly Listed on Retail Website, Could Launch Soon
A Nintendo Direct Presentation Is Reportedly Planned for September

Related Stories

Realme Says Upcoming 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature Built-in Cooling Fan
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera: See Price
  2. TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre System Debuts With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  3. Apple Announces Fourth Retail Store in India
  4. Realme's 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature a Built-in Cooling Fan
  5. Vivo T4 Pro Renders Show Off Design Hours Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With 8,000mAh Battery UnveiledÂ 
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Listed by Retailer, Here's How Much it Might Cost
  8. Elon Musk Sues OpenAI Again, This Time for ChatGPT Deal With Apple
  9. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Public Beta 5 Update for iPhone With These Fixes
  10. Samsung Offers Free Green Line Screen Fix for These Models in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Offers Free Screen Replacement for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra Affected by Green Line Issue in India
  2. Crypto Market Plunges as Bitcoin Slides to Six-Week Low, Ethereum Stays Resilient
  3. Oppo Find X9 Pro to Feature Up to 16GB of RAM and Debut in Three Colourways, Tipster Claims
  4. Google Will Introduce Compulsory Developer Verification for Sideloaded Android Apps in 2026
  5. Vivo V60 Lite Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 16
  6. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera, 6,500mAh Battery
  7. Elon Musk’s xAI Sues Apple, OpenAI Alleging Anticompetitive Conduct
  8. A Nintendo Direct Presentation Is Reportedly Planned for September
  9. Realme Says Upcoming 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature Built-in Cooling Fan
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price and Key Specifications Reportedly Listed on Retail Website, Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »