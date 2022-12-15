Realme 10S will be launched in China on December 16, as per a confirmed teaser poster from the company itself. The Realme 10S is expected to be a budget smartphone, and will be launched as part of the company's popular affordable number-series lineup. The company has launched the Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 5G and the Realme 10 4G in various markets. Currently, only the Pro models are available in India, although it's likely that the 10S will launch here as well. Realme has not confirmed any details about the India launch as of now.

The teaser poster shared by Realme reveals the design of the upcoming budget smartphone. The Realme 10S will feature a flat frame design, which is similar to that of the Realme 10 4G. The poster shows two large circular cutouts for the camera lenses, and an LED flash at the back. There is also “Matrix AI Camera” text printed right next to the camera module.

Realme 10S expected specifications and features

Realme has confirmed that the phone will launch in at least two colours — blue and black - both of which appear to have a glossy finish. The design images also reveal that the phone's volume buttons and the SIM tray are on the left side. Although not visible in the poster, the power button is likely to be on the right side, as is usually the case with Realme smartphones. The device is reported to have a 5000mAh battery and up to 256GB internal storage.

A TENAA listing of the phone revealed via Gizmochina suggests that it could feature a 6.58-inch TFT LCD with a full-HD+ resolution. There is an unknown octa-core SoC powering the smartphone, along with up to 8GB of RAM depending on variants.

The smartphone's dual-camera setup will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera and a secondary 0.3-megapixel camera. At the front, there will be an 8-megapixel camera. The device could also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is expected to weigh about 191g and measure 164.4×75.1×8.1mm, based on the details in the listing.

