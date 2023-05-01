Technology News

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G With Dimensity 7050 SoC, 12 GB of RAM Surfaces on Geekbench: Report

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G will be launched by the company in China on May 10.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 May 2023 19:15 IST
Realme 11 Pro+ 5G With Dimensity 7050 SoC, 12 GB of RAM Surfaces on Geekbench: Report

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme recently teased the design of the Realme 11 Pro 5G (pictured) ahead of its debut

Highlights
  • Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is expected to debut as part of the Realme 11 series
  • The Realme 11 series of smartphones will be launched on May 10 in China
  • Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is said to be powered by a Dimensity 7000-series SoC

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G will be launched in China on May 10, the company recently announced. The handset's specifications have been leaked online, giving smartphone enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Realme handset. Ahead of the launch of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, the phone has been spotted on a benchmarking website, showing the details of the processor, memory, and operating system of the new Realme phone.

The upcoming Realme 11 Pro+ 5G has surfaced on benchmarking website Geekbench listed under the moniker "Realme RMX3740", according to a report by MySmartPrice. The listing for the phone on Geekbench shows the handset is equipped with a MT6877V/TTZA processor, which pertains to MediaTek's recently launched Dimensity 7050 SoC, which is a rebranded version of the Dimensity 1080 chipset. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the presence of the listing on Geekbench, as well as two subsequent benchmark entries with the same model number.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the upcoming Realme 11 Pro+ 5G scored 838 and 2302 in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. It will be equipped with two 2.6GHz performance cores and six 2.0GHz efficiency cores. These match the specifications of the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC that was launched over the weekend. The listing also suggests that the handset will be equipped with 12GB of RAM.

The upcoming Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, as well as a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. It may also be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

The phone could sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with 1260Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming support. The Realme 11 series of smartphones will be launched in China on May 10, according to details shared by the company.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications?
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G Specifications, Realme
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
IIT-Mandi Startup Develops AI-Based Medical Imaging Solution to Detect Respiratory, Genetic Disorders
Pixel Tablet Leaked Screenshots Show User Interface, Wallpapers Days After Pixel Fold UI Surfaces Online

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G With Dimensity 7050 SoC, 12 GB of RAM Surfaces on Geekbench: Report
