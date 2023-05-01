Realme 11 Pro+ 5G will be launched in China on May 10, the company recently announced. The handset's specifications have been leaked online, giving smartphone enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Realme handset. Ahead of the launch of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, the phone has been spotted on a benchmarking website, showing the details of the processor, memory, and operating system of the new Realme phone.

The upcoming Realme 11 Pro+ 5G has surfaced on benchmarking website Geekbench listed under the moniker "Realme RMX3740", according to a report by MySmartPrice. The listing for the phone on Geekbench shows the handset is equipped with a MT6877V/TTZA processor, which pertains to MediaTek's recently launched Dimensity 7050 SoC, which is a rebranded version of the Dimensity 1080 chipset. Gadgets 360 was able to verify the presence of the listing on Geekbench, as well as two subsequent benchmark entries with the same model number.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the upcoming Realme 11 Pro+ 5G scored 838 and 2302 in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. It will be equipped with two 2.6GHz performance cores and six 2.0GHz efficiency cores. These match the specifications of the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC that was launched over the weekend. The listing also suggests that the handset will be equipped with 12GB of RAM.

The upcoming Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.4 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, as well as a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. It may also be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

The phone could sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with 1260Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming support. The Realme 11 series of smartphones will be launched in China on May 10, according to details shared by the company.

